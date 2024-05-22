From Passion to Pet Care Industry Leader: Driven by the Expertise of CEO Teija Heikkilä and Her Experienced Team, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory Has Emerged as A Premier Brokerage and Advisory Firm for the Pet Care Industry

A former owner and operator of full-service pet care companies for 18 years, Heikkilä understands first-hand the needs of pet industry business owners and their goals when structuring a confidential sale

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teija Heikkilä knows all too well the challenges and rewards of being a pet care business owner.

Long before she founded PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory, (https://www.petvetsales.com/), a premier brokerage and advisory firm for the pet care industry, in 2007, Heikkilä was a former owner and operator of full-service pet care facilities for 18 years.

Based in Grand Junction, Colorado, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory is unique in its industry as it is exclusively focused on the selling and advising of pet resorts and veterinary practices. PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory is coming off a record year, with more than $70 million in client business sales in 2023, and is off to a fast start in 2024 increasing its total transactions to more than 200 and sales volume overall exceeding $466 million. Driven by the expertise of Teija Heikkilä, (Pictured), founder, CEO, and principal broker, and her experienced team, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory, (https://www.petvetsales.com/), has emerged as a premier brokerage and advisory firm for the pet care industry. A former owner and operator of full-service pet care companies for 18 years, Heikkilä understands first-hand the needs of pet industry business owners and their goals when structuring a confidential sale.

Her deep-rooted passion for the pet care industry and first-hand knowledge from the pet care business owner's perspective led Heikkilä to recognize a significant gap in the market for specialized brokerage services in the pet care sector.

"Unlike the veterinary space, the pet care industry lacked specialty brokers, leaving sellers to rely on 'generic' brokers or even worse, residential real estate agents. This realization motivated me to obtain the proper licensing and education to continue serving the industry I was so passionate about," said Heikkilä, the founder, CEO, and principal broker of PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory.

Her vision was clear: to provide pet care business owners with the expertise and personalized service they deserve when structuring a confidential sale. Over the years, PET|VET M&A has adapted to market conditions and now facilitates transactions primarily with private equity firms active in the pet care space.

Based in Grand Junction, Colorado, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory is unique in its industry as it is exclusively focused on the selling and advising of pet resorts and veterinary practices.

Following its unprecedented year with more than $70 million in client business sales, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory has maintained its impressive momentum this year increasing its total transactions to more than 200 and sales volume exceeding $466 million.

This specialization and industry expertise have enabled PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory to deliver an impressive 96 percent closing rate on its deals, securing a 20% higher transaction value than those managed by FSBO and generic brokers.

PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory also recently completed a three-asset sale in Savannah, GA with buyer group Best Friends Pet Care (Mosaic Capital Partners). The assets include Hipster Hound (2 locations) and BARKS Dog Daycare.

"Building upon the momentum of an exceptional year in 2023, where PET|VET shattered records and surpassed existing multipliers, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our clients for their continued trust in us with the most important financial decision of their lives," Heikkilä added.

Heikkilä's expertise is not only recognized by her clients but also by industry peers. She is a featured speaker at the Barkleigh Pet Boarding and Daycare Expo West, (https://www.petboardingexpowest.com/), held on May 20-23, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV. Her company will also exhibit at the expo's two-day trade show on March 22-23, (Booth #25), showcasing its services and connecting with industry professionals.

"For any business owner in the pet industry contemplating an exit in 2024 or 2025, we strongly encourage initiating that dialogue now by reaching out to us for a confidential consultation," Heikkilä said.

About PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory

Based in Grand Junction, Colorado, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory is the premier brokerage and advisory firm exclusively focused on the pet care industry.

Media Contact:

George Pappas

Conservaco/The Ignite Agency

562 857-5680

[email protected]

https://conservaco.com/

SOURCE PET|VET M & A, Sales & Advisory