From Peru to Canada: Sumaq Qara Introduces Canadians to Peruvian Artistry Through its Wholesale "Riti Sami" Collection

Oct. 10, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring mesmerizing traditional crafts from Peru's mountainous regions via the avenues of the Canada-Peru Free Trade Agreement, Sumaq Qara recently unveiled its brand "Riti Sami" an artisanal home decor collection just in time for fall. Highlighting the authentic vibrancy of Peruvian craftsmanship, Riti Sami (www.ritisami.ca) presents more than just handcrafted wholesale products for Canadian sellers, but also stories of heritage, dedication, and creativity.

Riti Sami exhibits at Toronto Gift + Home Market
Riti Sami, a traditional native Quechua word for "Snow Flower," tells the tale of hundreds of artists with each piece they offer – particularly women from the Andean and marginal areas of Peru. Masterfully balancing art with everyday responsibilities, the women of Riti Sami work both singularly and together to craft collections that span festive decorations, tapestries, and everyday apparel – all sculpted meticulously from premium fibers like alpaca and blends.

"Riti Sami is more than a brand – it's a celebration of Peruvian tradition and a testament to the dedication and skill of the types of artisans and collectives," said Ruben S. Rondinelli, Executive Director of AIBD. "We're excited and privileged to share this culture with Canada, and eventually, the world."

Sumaq Qara now stands as a beacon for over 800 women artisans and has embarked on a commercial tour across three Canadian provinces, to present and promote "Riti Sami", engaging in specialized fairs like "Gift + Home Market Toronto" while meeting key stakeholders in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia to secure orders and future trade agreements. Their products also reflect timeless patterns from their homeland, giving them an important opportunity to remain true to their roots while providing income for their families.

"At AIBD, we are happy to serve these rich and diverse cultures through business," said Rondinelli. "By supporting remarkable company like Sumaq Qara and its brand Riti Sami, we will continue to represent and illuminate the exceptional artistry and dedication of Peruvian artists to an expanding global marketplace."

About Riti Sami

Riti Sami is the brand created for the Canadian market specialized in decorative seasonal items made with 100% alpaca fiber along with blends of alpaca, sheep wool, and cotton. Riti Sami is a representation of artisans, all committed to preserving their cultural heritage and intertwining traditional craftsmanship with modern-day aesthetics – bringing stories from the Peruvian Andes to the world. Learn more at: www.ritisami.ca.

About Sumaq Qara

Founded in 2006 by three visionary sisters, Sumaq Qara stands as a beacon of empowerment and artistry in Ayacucho, Peru. Advocating for women displaced by conflict or domestic challenges, the organization supports over 800 artisans through the production of hand-embroidered, environmentally friendly wool products. Learn more at: Ms. Yuli Torres, [email protected], Ph: +51 966 606 093.

About American International Business Development LLC (AIBD)

Serving as an instrumental bridge for global commerce, AIBD champions the seamless integration of diverse underrepresented cultures through trade.

Media Contact:

Ruben S. Rondinelli
1-347-686-5545
[email protected]

SOURCE Sumaq Qara

