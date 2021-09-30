From Pierogy-fied Fanny Packs To Cozy Sweatshirts And More, Mrs. T's Pierogies Launches Free Limited-Edition Apparel And Accessories To Celebrate National Pierogy Day

At 12:00 p.m. ET on National Pierogy Day, October 8th, pierogy lovers will have the chance to add a new way to enjoy their favorite Mrs. T's Pierogies – wearing them! – by claiming a piece of this free, limited-edition collection, while supplies last*. Until then, fans can visit NationalPierogyDayShop.com to preview the collection starring pierogy-fied fanny packs, scrunchies, cozy sweatshirts and more.

"Our fans have been hungry for the chance to show their pierogy love on their sleeve for years, and we couldn't be more excited to finally give them the chance to do exactly that," said Tom Twardzik, President, Mrs. T's Pierogies. "This one-of-a-kind, limited-edition line of Mrs. T's Pierogies apparel and accessories will make everyday feel like National Pierogy Day for those lucky enough to claim a piece of the collection for themselves."

Mrs. T's founded National Pierogy Day on October 8, 2008 to honor the day in 1952 that founder Ted Twardzik Sr., the son of the Mrs. T, made his very first sale of the delicious pasta pockets stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes and cheese to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA.

With thirteen flavors, like Classic Cheddar and Loaded Baked Potato in full and mini sizes, Mrs. T's Pierogies is the #1 pierogy producer of frozen pierogies in the country and adds big, bold flavors to your family's favorite apps, sides, snacks and meals. For those not wearing America's favorite pierogy this year, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy these delicious pasta pockets whether baked (Cheesy Garlic Pull Apart Pierogies), boiled (Kale Mac and Cheese,) air fried (Air Fried Minis with Homemade Apple Pie Dip,) grilled (Avocado Ranch Mini Pierogy Salad) or even sautéed (Classic Pierogies with Butter and Onions).

Share how you're celebrating National Pierogy Day this year by using #NationalPierogyDay and tagging @mrstspierogies on social. For more information about Mrs. T's Pierogies, the merch line and additional recipes, visit www.mrstspierogies.com, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter & Pinterest.

*Offer begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on October 8, 2021 and is available only while supplies last. One item per household.

About Mrs. T's Pierogies

In 1952, Ted Twardzik Sr. dreamed of starting a food company inspired by his mother's pierogy recipe. He remembered how popular the Polish dumplings were at church festivals and thought people would be excited to purchase them from their local grocery stores year-round. Later that year, Ted sold the very first pierogy samples to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA, and to honor his mother Mary Twardzik – the Mrs. T – he called his company Mrs. T's Pierogies. Now, almost 70 years later, Mrs. T's Pierogies is the largest producer of frozen pierogies, producing 600 million pierogies a year.

