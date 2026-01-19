ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Fund Trader (CFT), the first proprietary trading firm built specifically for crypto traders, today announced that it has paid more than $18 million to traders, marking a key milestone in the development of crypto proprietary trading.

Founded as a crypto-native firm from the outset, CFT was not created as an adaptation of traditional prop trading models. Instead, it was built around the structural realities of digital asset markets, including blockchain-based infrastructure, continuous trading hours, and elevated volatility.

From Pioneer to Leader: Crypto Fund Trader Announces $18 Million Paid to Traders

This foundation positioned Crypto Fund Trader as a pioneer in a category that did not previously exist. Today, that early vision continues to translate into sustained leadership.

The announcement of more than $18 million distributed to traders reflects the maturity and scale of Crypto Fund Trader's operating model. In an industry where growth is often uneven and credibility must be earned over time, consistent payouts based on real trading performance remain a clear indicator of stability.

CFT has developed infrastructure capable of supporting a growing global trader base while maintaining disciplined risk management and reliable execution across volatile market conditions. This ability to scale without sacrificing consistency has positioned Crypto Fund Trader as a reference point for crypto prop trading.

Trust Built on Transparency

Trust in financial markets is demonstrated through transparency. Crypto Fund Trader operates with Proof of Reserves, making it the only crypto prop firm that publicly and transparently demonstrates it has the funds to back its traders.

By introducing verifiable accountability into a segment where opacity has often been common, CFT sets a higher standard for the industry. Proof of Reserves is treated not as a differentiator, but as an operational requirement that reinforces confidence and raises expectations across the crypto prop trading landscape.

Execution, Scale, and Consistency

CFT's leadership is reflected in its day-to-day operations rather than in feature lists or comparisons. In crypto markets, reliable execution is essential, particularly during periods of heightened volatility. Infrastructure must also be capable of scaling without introducing instability.

Consistency plays a central role as well. Predictable rules, stable systems, and timely payouts allow traders to focus on performance while relying on the firm's underlying structure. Crypto Fund Trader integrates execution, scale, and consistency into a single operating framework designed exclusively for cryptocurrency trading.

Trading With a Broader Purpose

Through Ascend, Crypto Fund Trader reinforces a long-term vision that extends beyond short-term individual profit. Ascend reflects the firm's commitment to sustainability, responsibility, and meaningful impact within the broader crypto ecosystem.

By incorporating this perspective into its identity, CFT positions itself not only as a proprietary trading firm, but as a company aligned with the long-term evolution of digital asset markets.

Setting the Industry Standard

Crypto Fund Trader was created for crypto traders at a time when no true crypto-native prop firm existed. By establishing standards tailored specifically to digital asset markets, the firm helped define how crypto proprietary trading could operate at scale.

The announcement of more than $18 million paid to traders reinforces that position. Through verifiable results, transparent Proof of Reserves, and consistent execution, Crypto Fund Trader continues to demonstrate what leadership looks like as the crypto prop trading industry matures.

About Crypto Fund Trader

Crypto Fund Trader is a next-generation prop firm, offering traders the opportunity to prove their skills and earn real rewards through simulated capital. Specialized in the evaluation of crypto, forex, indices, commodities, and stock traders through a performance-based model.

