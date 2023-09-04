From Plastics to Cosmetics: Global Chemicals Market Projected to Surge at 7.33% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Sep, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chemicals Market (by Category & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chemicals market is projected to reach a value of US$7.06 trillion by 2027, with a growth rate of 7.33% during the period from 2023 to 2027.

The growth of the market is driven by various factors, including a growing consumer base, increasing demand for plastics, rising consumption in the automotive industry, upswing in cosmetics manufacturing, and expansion of oil drilling and refining activities.

Key Growth Drivers:

  • Growing Consumer Base: The increasing global population is contributing to the demand for various consumer products and materials.
  • Increasing Demand for Plastics: The demand for plastics in various industries is fueling the growth of the chemicals market.
  • Surging Consumption in the Automotive Industry: The automotive sector's demand for chemicals for manufacturing and production is boosting the market.
  • Upswing in Cosmetics Manufacturing: The cosmetics industry's use of chemicals for products is driving market growth.
  • Expansion of Oil Drilling & Refining Activities: The oil and gas industry's need for chemicals in drilling and refining is contributing to market growth.

Market Trends & Developments:

  • Accelerating Demand from Construction Industry: The construction industry's demand for chemicals for building materials is on the rise.
  • Rising Usage in Electronic Applications: The electronics industry's use of chemicals for various applications is a growing trend.
  • Escalating Adoption of Agricultural Fertilizers: The agriculture sector's need for chemicals for fertilizers is contributing to market growth.
  • Continuous Research and Development: Ongoing research and development in the chemicals sector are driving innovation and growth.

Challenges:

  • Price Instability of Crude Oil: Fluctuations in crude oil prices can impact the cost of chemicals production.
  • Rise in Operating Cost: Increasing operating costs can affect the profitability of chemical manufacturing.
  • Increased Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations can impact the production and use of certain chemicals.

Market Segmentation:

The global chemicals market can be segmented based on category (commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, agriculture chemicals, and other chemicals) and region (Asia, Europe, NAFTA, Latin America, and Rest of the World).

Market Dynamics by Region:

  • Fastest Growing Region: Asia is the fastest-growing region due to factors like infrastructure construction, industrialization, and diverse end-user industry demand.

Companies Mentioned:

Key players in the global chemicals market include:

  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)
  • Eneos Holdings, Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Dow Inc (The Dow Chemical Company)
  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Scope of the Report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global chemicals market, including its potential impact from COVID-19. It covers major regions and countries, analyzes growth drivers, market trends, and challenges in depth. The competitive landscape is explored, with detailed company profiles of leading players in the industry.

Key Target Audience:

  • Manufacturers, Producers, and Traders of Chemicals
  • Exporters and Importers
  • Raw Material Suppliers
  • End Users
  • R&D and Investment Companies
  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60rcct

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Industrial Pumps Market Report 2023: An $87.3 Billion Market by 2028 - Rising Exploration Activities in the Oil and Gas Sector Fueling Demand

Innovative Trends Shaping Land Vehicle Protection Systems: From Advanced Sensors to Gaming Scenarios

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.