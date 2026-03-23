From Pledges to Proof: BubblyNet Powers Net Zero Leaders

Ambitious climate commitments hold little value without measurable execution. BubblyNet enables organizations to move beyond superficial sustainability claims and achieve verifiable progress toward net-zero operations. By unifying building systems and delivering transparent, sensor-driven analytics, BubblyNet transforms fragmented data into actionable insights, distinguishing genuine climate leadership from symbolic intent.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decade, corporations have flooded the market with ambitious net-zero pledges. Roughly half of the companies on the Forbes Global 2000 list have committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Yet only 16% are currently on track to achieve operational net zero by that deadline.

"A true net-zero leader is somebody that substantiates its commitments through action. It is not about simply saying we need to go net zero. Organizations must be able to demonstrate how it has been achieved '" - Fabio Zaniboni, Founder and CEO of BubblyNet

While making public commitments is relatively straightforward, demonstrating measurable progress remains significantly more challenging. Regulators, investors, and tenants increasingly demand proof of operational improvement, exposing the gap between corporate ambition and real-world execution.

BubblyNet, a leader in smart building technology, addresses that gap. By unifying fragmented building systems and delivering transparent performance data, BubblyNet enables companies to move beyond declarative sustainability goals and demonstrate measurable decarbonization.

"A true net-zero leader is somebody that substantiates its commitments through action. It is not about simply saying we need to go net zero. Organizations must be able to demonstrate how it has been achieved '" says Fabio Zaniboni, Founder and CEO of BubblyNet.

Eliminating Inefficiencies in Legacy Building Operations

Corporate office buildings represent one of the most controllable sources of operational emissions. Yet many buildings still operate on static schedules that fail to reflect real occupancy patterns. At the same time, organizations struggle with fragmented data spread across disconnected HVAC, lighting, and environmental systems. This fragmentation makes it difficult to convert large volumes of information into clear operational decisions.

According to Accenture's Destination Net Zero 2025 report, 41% of the world's largest companies report full value-chain net-zero targets. While 73% have Scope 1 and Scope 2 targets, only a small proportion are on track to meet them operationally. Without reliable performance data, companies risk relying on incomplete reporting or unverified claims.

"Large volumes of data alone do not create value," Zaniboni explained. "The critical factor is the ability to extract meaningful insight. Organizations require systems that convert complex data into clear, actionable direction."

BubblyNet addresses this challenge by providing a unified IoT infrastructure that replaces operational uncertainty with validated, data-driven intelligence.

Enabling Measurable Outcomes Through Unified Architecture

BubblyNet's CloudCore platform functions as the central intelligence layer within its smart building ecosystem. It connects devices, facilities, and operational systems through a secure cloud architecture, enabling remote management and real-time visibility into energy consumption, occupancy patterns, and environmental conditions.

By embedding intelligent sensors directly into building infrastructure, BubblyNet integrates lighting, occupancy, and environmental systems into a single adaptive network.

Automated Environmental Optimization: Lighting and environmental conditions are dynamically adjusted based on real-time occupancy data, reducing unnecessary energy consumption while maintaining occupant comfort.

Lighting and environmental conditions are dynamically adjusted based on real-time occupancy data, reducing unnecessary energy consumption while maintaining occupant comfort. Transparent Sensor-Based Analytics: Data is transmitted directly from sensors to the cloud, creating a reliable and auditable record of building performance across energy usage, air quality, and occupancy.

Data is transmitted directly from sensors to the cloud, creating a reliable and auditable record of building performance across energy usage, air quality, and occupancy. Portfolio-Level Intelligence: Organizations can monitor and manage multiple facilities simultaneously, enabling comparative analysis and identification of inefficiencies across entire building portfolios.

Organizations can monitor and manage multiple facilities simultaneously, enabling comparative analysis and identification of inefficiencies across entire building portfolios. Scalable Cost Control: Wireless mesh networking enables rapid deployment with minimal disruption, reducing infrastructure costs while supporting long-term operational improvements.

With our analytics, data flows directly from the sensor to the cloud, providing an accurate representation of building performance," Zaniboni noted. "This level of transparency enables organizations to credibly demonstrate sustainability progress.

Engineering the Next Generation of Net Zero Leaders

Real estate developers, facility operators, and corporate sustainability leaders face increasing scrutiny from ESG stakeholders and regulatory bodies. Demonstrating progress now requires more than monitoring and reporting—it requires continuous optimization supported by credible, data-driven evidence.

BubblyNet provides the technological foundation necessary to support this transition. Through continuous monitoring, occupancy intelligence, and cloud-based analytics, the CloudCore platform enables organizations to reduce operational waste, optimize energy consumption, and manage performance across entire portfolios. Beyond improving efficiency, this approach enhances the credibility of sustainability reporting by grounding environmental claims in verifiable operational data.

"To achieve net zero, organizations require solutions that are transparent, effective, and economically viable," said Zaniboni. "Those that succeed will be the ones that proactively manage their operational footprint using reliable data. This is what defines true net-zero leadership."

About BubblyNet

Fabio Zaniboni, a visionary armed with 30 years in technology and the last 15 years in lighting & controls, leads BubblyNet, a software company with the goal of making buildings sustainable and human-centric. BubblyNet, based in Clearwater, FL, specializes in smart building automation utilizing Bluetooth® ️Mesh technology to create scalable, decentralized wireless networks. By leveraging the lighting system as a communication backbone, BubblyNet enables seamless integration of various IoT functions, such as occupancy, energy management, air quality monitoring and noise masking. From office buildings and airports to hotels and cultural facilities, their technology is a valuable asset in enhancing sustainability, workplace productivity and improving employee well-being and trust. For more information, visit https://bubblynet.com/.

References:

BubblyNet. (2026). CloudCore | Cloud Services, On Your Terms. Bubblynet.com. bubblynet.com/cloudcore

Accenture. (2025). Destination Net Zero 2025. accenture.com/il-en/insights/sustainability/destination-net-zero-2025

ESG Today. (2025). The world's largest companies have resumed setting full value chain net zero goals after pausing last year, Accenture survey. esgtoday.com/the-worlds-largest-companies-have-resumed-setting-full-value-chain-net-zero-goals-after-pausing-last-year-accenture-survey/

Forbes. (2025). Net Zero Leaders List. forbes.com/lists/net-zero-leaders/

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SOURCE BubblyNet