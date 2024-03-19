From Prototype to Production: SendCutSend Doubles Down on Growth to Meet Customer Needs

SendCutSend is propelling the manufacturing industry into the future

RENO, Nev., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SendCutSend has had one of their biggest year's on record, thanks, in large part, to their loyal customers. With more than 10 million parts shipped, more than 1,000 five star reviews and more than 150,000 customers, the company continues to reinvest to bring the same accuracy and speed to one-off prototypes or multi-thousand part production runs.

"We've watched small businesses start at the kitchen table, move to a garage, and now have full fledged warehouses," said Jim Belosic, CEO of SendCutSend. "Many have been with us since our inception and we are growing right along with them to offer the same level of quality and turnaround for their larger runs."

In the last year, SendCutSend has reduced base production time by 50%, now at just two to three days, and has doubled employee headcount with more than 180 employees across the United States. The recent addition of a new $1.3M high power fiber laser and two additional state-of-the-art CNC press brakes will bring even more speed to lead times.

That accessibility is allowing businesses to iterate faster and quickly, accurately and cost effectively cut one part or thousands, revolutionizing the way businesses are approaching prototyping and production.

Putting advanced sheet metal fabrication in the hands of anyone with a CAD file. SendCutSend is also making it easier to create final parts in one place by adding CNC bending, hardware insertion, powder coating, countersinking, tapping, plating and anodizing services. As well as offering more than 165 materials, including metals, composites, plastics, woods, and boards.

As SendCutSend continues to expand its services and capacity, the company remains committed to empowering businesses and individuals to innovate and grow.

About SendCutSend

SendCutSend is an industry-leading, on-demand rapid manufacturing company with facilities in Reno, NV., and Paris, KY. serving the United States and Canada. Founded in 2018 by two software engineers with an eye for innovation, SendCutSend was designed to bridge the gap between quality, speed, and convenience in the manufacturing industry. The idea for SendCutSend began in a garage and has since evolved into a nationally recognized brand landing at 339 on the Inc. 5000 list . Pushing the boundaries of modern business, SendCutSend provides custom, rapid manufacturing for like-minded companies and makers in various niches who seek to make the impossible, possible. For more information visit SendCutSend.com or follow on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok .

