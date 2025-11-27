From Public Service Innovation Cases to AI Design Tools: TDRI Presents Taiwan's Digital Design Advancements at Stanford and IDEO

TAIPEI, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) opened its U.S. visit with an intensive working session at Stanford University's d.school, focusing on how design can accelerate public-sector transformation. TDRI presented key cases from its collaborations with local governments and industries, showing how design research, service design, and policy prototyping have been applied to reframe complex issues in social service delivery. Faculty and students engaged directly with these examples, challenging underlying assumptions, comparing cross-cultural constraints, and examining how policymaker behaviors shape the design process.

Fig. TDRI’s Visit to Stanford d.school to Deepen Strategic Collaboration

The exchange became fully interactive as TDRI introduced its two AI-enabled design tools: the Vision Design Generator (https://vdg.rdlab.tw/) and the AI Design Strategy Generation Tool (https://ai-design-strategy.rdlab.tw/). The R&D team demonstrated how each tool structures insights, generates future scenarios, and synthesizes strategic pathways. Stanford participants conducted live trials, testing ambiguous prompts, stress-testing scenario logic, and observing how the tools support ideation and problem framing. Their feedback—calling for clearer system transparency, expanded nonlinear flows, and richer multimodal inputs—will directly inform TDRI's next development cycle. The session underscored a shared belief that AI should amplify empathy, better collective reasoning, and more inclusive decision-making.

TDRI also exchanged perspectives with d.school faculty on design ethics, civic innovation pedagogy, and the shifting role of field research in an AI-augmented era. Students highlighted emerging challenges in validating AI-generated insights, while TDRI outlined how human-centered design is being embedded within Taiwan's ministries to support long-term policy trials. Both sides converged on the view that design is no longer a creative accessory but a strategic governance capability.

In San Francisco, TDRI extended its visit with a focused "Design × Technology" exchange at IDEO. The IDEO team led a walkthrough of its studio, presenting inclusive design projects such as an accessible voting booth for veterans and people with disabilities, and a motion-responsive installation combining ballet and scent. TDRI then shared how it advances public-interest design through research, cross-sector collaboration, and policy prototyping, highlighting recent breakthroughs in design governance.

IDEO concluded with demonstrations of its frontier AI work, including Echoes of Care, a ChatGPT plug-in that helps non-designers build personas, and a GenAI-driven Prototyping Storytelling method for producing high-fidelity prototype videos. Both teams discussed recurring GenAI challenges—especially the "Paradise Lost" issue in convergence phases—and explored opportunities for more reliable, human-centered AI design workflows.

