From R&D Self-Reliance to Standard Reshaping: How Chinese Brand BABI Decodes Global Photoprotection Challenges and Reconstructs Sunscreen Logic with Patented Technology

HANGZHOU, China, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decades, the evolution of sun protection has been closely tied to humanity's fight against skin photoaging. Despite the widespread awareness of sun protection, market feedback reveals a harsh reality: "suboptimal suncare experiences" remain a core pain point for consumers in both Asian and Western markets. This structural contradiction becomes particularly acute in extreme environments and high-intensity social scenarios:

The "Protection Gap" Phenomenon: Many products boast impressive laboratory data but fail in real-world conditions of high heat and perspiration. The physical fracturing of the protective film creates invisible "blind spots," leading to sunburn, tanning, and aging despite diligent application. Anxiety Over Skin Irritation: High concentrations of chemical UV filters are often accompanied by skin irritation, especially for those with compromised barriers. Most high-protection sunscreens inadvertently cause damage to the skin's defensive layer. The Conflict Between Protection and Sensory Experience: To achieve SPF 50+, formulas are often forced to include large amounts of oily film-formers, resulting in a "suffocating" sensation. Consumers often need to layer sunscreen, primer, and foundation, which leads to a heavy, greasy feel and increased risks of clogged pores and breakouts.

Addressing these industry pain points, BABI (Hangzhou Blue Pool Technology Co., Ltd.), a science-led Chinese beauty brand, has introduced a systemic solution: the BABI Repairing & Tinted Whitening Sunscreen Cream 2.0. Based on invention patent ZL202411751091.2, this product fundamentally reconstructs the logic of photoprotection across two dimensions: cell biology and formulation architecture.

I. Paradigm Shift: Deep Compatibility Between High Protection and Sensitive Skin Friendliness

To resolve the conflict between "high efficiency" and "skin irritation," the BABI Repairing & Tinted Whitening Sunscreen Cream first achieves a breakthrough in protective power. Leveraging patented technology, the product utilizes 7 chemical filters combined with physical shielding to achieve full-spectrum protection (280-400 nm). Independent testing confirms an SPF of 65 and PFA of 16. Even after a rigorous 80-minute water resistance simulation, the SPF remains stable at 36, demonstrating long-lasting protection against sweat and friction.

In addition to high protection, BABI extends its scope to the real-time neuro-sensory feedback of skin following thermal damage. The BABI Laboratory integrated the scientific breakthrough of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine: the TRPV1 channel. Widely distributed in nerve endings, this channel mediates inflammatory responses triggered by heat and UV rays. BABI innovatively introduced Kava (Piper methysticum) Extract, a clinically proven TRPV1 antagonist that acts rapidly on nerve endings to inhibit overactivation at the source. This means BABI Repairing & Tinted Whitening Sunscreen Cream creates not just a physical barrier, but a "sensory blocker" at the cellular level to alleviate burning and stinging instantly.

With a commitment to sensitive skin, the formula adheres to a "Zero-Additives" philosophy, rejecting multiple common allergens. This "post-procedure grade" soothing logic fundamentally transforms the rigid "protection-only" approach of traditional sunscreens.

II. Sensory Revolution: "Breathable" Defense via 5-Second Application and Dual-Membrane Matrix

BABI Repairing & Tinted Whitening Sunscreen Cream reshapes the user experience to combat the "heavy layering" that consumers despise.

5-Second Effortless Application: The formula features a patented Sensory Improver that significantly enhances spreadability. It achieves a "5-second application" that is lightweight and natural, concealing imperfections without the stickiness of traditional heavy makeup. The Dual-Membrane Matrix Solution: Based on patent ZL202411751091.2, BABI utilizes a multi-step emulsification process to build a Dual-Membrane Matrix system: Oil Phase (PBSA Dense Barrier): Ensures high-level protection with no gaps.

Ensures high-level protection with no gaps. Water Phase (Moisture-Locking Membrane): Utilizes porous microspheres to absorb excess oil, achieving a perfect balance between protection and breathability. This ensures 24-hour color integrity and prevents makeup from oxidizing or darkening.

III. Functional Minimalism: Pharmacological-Grade Dual Certifications and "Four-in-One" Consumption

Unlike single-function products, BABI Repairing & Tinted Whitening Sunscreen Cream holds dual "Special Use" certifications for "Whitening/Spot-Fading" and "Sun Protection."

Through the synergistic system of patent ZL202411751091.2, the product achieves vertical functional integration. For whitening, it combines 2% High-Purity Niacinamide, Ethyl Ascorbic Acid (VC derivative), and Morus Alba Root Extract. Supported by the "Dual-Membrane" delivery technology, these actives bypass the skin barrier to act deeply on melanocytes. Clinical data shows that melanin levels decreased by 23.95% and skin transparency improved by 11.68% after 28 days of use, creating a comprehensive protection-and-repair mechanism.

BABI's "Simple & Outstanding" philosophy is essentially "reductionist engineering" for modern women's complex routines. One bottle serves as a Tone-up Cream + Sunscreen + Whitening Essence + Makeup Primer.

IV. Brand Evolution Driven by Core Technology

Founded in 2021, BABI represents the shift of Chinese beauty brands from "marketing-driven" to "hard-core technology-driven." By translating cutting-edge research like TRPV1 into tangible products and deepening its expertise in patented processes, BABI matches the technical benchmarks of international Tier-1 brands. By innovatively integrating sun protection with base makeup, BABI effectively resolves the long-standing dilemmas that have plagued consumers, ensuring that high-performance sun protection and a superior skin feel are no longer a trade-off. Furthermore, it simultaneously addresses the demands for whitening and safety while simplifying the skincare and makeup routine, making beauty truly effortless.

The launch of the BABI Repairing & Tinted Whitening Sunscreen Cream marks the establishment of a high technical barrier in the "Sunscreen Makeup Base" sector. It provides a Chinese blueprint for the global market: how rigorous research and process breakthroughs can transform complex dermatological protection into a simple, exquisite aesthetic for every consumer.

This reflects the formidable innovative power that Chinese brands are demonstrating across various sectors as China continues its ascent. We believe that in the future, more Chinese brands will emerge to create even more extraordinary and outstanding achievements.

SOURCE BABI