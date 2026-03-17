SHANGHAI and LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The APEC Group on Services (GOS) Plenary Meeting in Guangzhou has formally endorsed a new study examining how high-skill digital services are reshaping global market access. The report, published by APEC Australia, features Shanghai-based technology firm QLdigits as a central global case study on the use of artificial intelligence to reduce traditional barriers in cross-border digital trade.

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Titled "Enhancing Women's Economic Empowerment in APEC through Greater Participation in High-Skill Digitally Delivered Services," the research analyzes a fundamental shift in international trade dynamics. Aligned with the APEC La Serena Roadmap for Women and Inclusive Growth, the study addresses a long-standing macroeconomic challenge: expanding operations overseas has historically required localized social capital, opaque intermediaries, and extensive offline networks. These factors have consistently created structural disadvantages for emerging micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and female entrepreneurs.

The APEC study identifies how AI-native business models are systematically neutralizing these historical frictions by shifting the competitive baseline of cross-border digital trade from traditional relationship-building to algorithmic efficiency and data processing capabilities.

Founder's Insight: The Democratization of Global Commerce

Arylin Wu, Founder and CEO of QLdigits, provided operational data and strategic insights that directly informed the policy recommendations presented to APEC officials. Her contributions emphasized how technological infrastructure can serve as a great equalizer in global markets.

"The modernization of cross-border digital trade infrastructure is transitioning the market from a relationship-based model to a purely data-driven model," Wu noted. "When market discovery, multilingual localization, and operational scale are automated through advanced algorithms, the traditional prerequisites of social capital become significantly less relevant. The international market evaluates processing efficiency and cognitive agility, rendering historical biases or background-related barriers increasingly obsolete."

Wu further added, "By making high-skill digital tools more accessible, our goal is not just to streamline market entry, but to empower entrepreneurs of all backgrounds to participate equitably in the Asia-Pacific digital economy and share in its growth."

Verifiable Industry Evidence and Scale

The APEC committee selected QLdigits based on the quantifiable scale of its technology deployment and its integration within global digital ecosystems. Operating as a certified Google Premier Partner, the firm integrates advanced large language models—including the Gemini API—into its proprietary Cross-border Digital Intelligence SaaS Platform.

This AI-driven infrastructure bridges the "intelligence gap" by providing automated decision-making, global compliance analysis, and precision marketing tools to over 1,000 enterprises, facilitating their seamless expansion into international markets. This verifiable operational scale, which allowed the firm to achieve profitability within its first year of operation, serves as empirical evidence for the APEC study's thesis on tech-enabled inclusive growth. It proves that cognitive capability has superseded social identity as the primary currency of global commerce.

The finalized study is currently accessible on the APEC Australia Women and Trade in Services portal. It provides member economies with evidence-based policy frameworks derived from the operational realities of firms like QLdigits, aiming to foster a more inclusive, resilient, and standardized cross-border digital trade environment across the Asia-Pacific region.

The full report can be accessed here:

https://www.apec.org.au/_files/ugd/ab46bb_eda8b0b95db24690a2602eff4e52d8bf.pdf

About Qiliang Digital (QLdigits)

Headquartered in Shanghai, Qiliang Digital (QLdigits) is a leading cross-border digital trade technology firm and a certified Google Premier Partner. The company develops high-skill digital services and intelligent SaaS solutions powered by advanced AI frameworks, dedicated to providing data-driven trade infrastructure that empowers enterprises to scale seamlessly across global markets.

Website: https://qldigits.com/

SOURCE QLdigits