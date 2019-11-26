From Russia With Breakthrough De-Icing Solutions For Winter Road Maintenance

MOSCOW, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new, more effective, sustainable and less harmful system of ice melting treatments for roadways and sidewalks has been presented and detailed by a Perm-based producer at the yearly Road and Transport Convention "Transport Week" in Moscow, Russia. Perm is a Russian city in the European part of the country near the Ural Mountains, with a population of over a million.

"Our goal is to make winters safer and comfortable for our citizens, eliminate accidents due to slippery roads with snow and ice, make sidewalks completely walkable during our winters. To that end, we developed a line of ice-melts obtained entirely from natural ingredients, such as salt and its derivatives, that melt ice at extremely low temperatures, do not leave any hazardous residue, and do not harm the environment to the extent that rock salt does, which is widely used in the Western hemisphere," said Rustam Gilfanov, the founder of Ural Plant of Deicing Materials (UZPM) and head of the scientific and development group behind the product called Bionord.

Bionord, delivered in a dry form as a 2-5 millimeter pellet, is a combination of multiple ingredients, all derived from natural sources. It offers unprecedented customization and targeting options: there is a specific formula to melt ice on cement roads without causing any significant damage to the surface, other formulas for vintage installations such as bridges made of iron and steel. Another formula for sidewalks adds friction boosters and is easy on leather, while the road and highway treatments are generally up to 5 times less corrosive than salt, while operating efficiently in temperatures of -25C (-13F) and lower.



Moscow and other large Russian cities have been applying Bionord for about 10 years. Ever since its deployment, the number of winter-related road accidents and injuries on sidewalks has decreased by a factor of 1.5 to 2 every winter season. The new federal standard calls for highways and urban roadways to maintain a clear surface condition no matter the weather. Bionord has been widely praised by industry specialists as the world's most advanced product, capable of handling the most extreme circumstances.

Rustam Gilfanov is a Russian businessman, scientific researcher and inventor, economist, founder of UZPM - the leading Russian manufacturer of the advanced and eco-friendly de-icers and snow melting solutions.

