From Scrooge to Santa Conquering Martians - The Film Detective Announces Its Annual '25 Days of Christmas Classics'

ROCKPORT, Mass., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a media streaming network and film archive that restores classic films for today's cord-cutters, is making it the most wonderful time of the year for classic film and television fans.

The Film Detective invites viewers to cross "streaming service" off their holiday wishlist with an entire year's subscription to The Film Detective, available for only $29.99 starting Black Friday. Offered November 29 through December 1, TFD's Black Friday Special knocks $5.00 off its regular yearly price of $34.99, usable across iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, web, and Apple TV. For the entire year, subscribers gain access to TFD's extensive library of over 1,300 titles, exclusive subscriber-only content, and new monthly titles. At barely the price of a cup of coffee, totaling $2.50 per month, The Film Detective is excited to offer this holiday treat for movie aficionados who enjoy old-school film and television at old-school prices.

The Film Detective's holiday spirit will last long after Black Friday, kicking off its third annual 25 Days of Christmas Classics on December 1. Available on Sling, STIRR, and DistroTV, TFD's timeless favorites and never-before-shown episodes will make the season merry and bright each night at 7:00 p.m. EST. Such classics as a new HD restoration of Beyond Tomorrow (1940), the holiday tale of three ghosts trying to bring a young couple together, joins the line-up. The movie features silent film star Harry Carey and Jean Parker, who fans may remember as Beth from Little Women (1933). TFD's holiday titles range from heartwarming to eclectic cult classics, as with lesser-known gems like Mickey Rooney's Home for Christmas (1990) and Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964). These films will receive a special spotlight on Christmas Eve, with 24 hours of festive flicks for fans to enjoy while waiting for a visit from Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.

On Christmas Day, TFD is bringing nostalgic Christmas cheer with 24 hours of classic television. Holiday episodes from Burns and Allen (1950-1958), The Beverly Hillbillies (1962-1971), Petticoat Junction (1963-1970), The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet (1952-1966), and more will make a debut in the Christmas lineup. Whether fans grew up enjoying these specials or are watching for the first time, it will be a "Happy Christmas to all and to all a good night!"

For The Film Detective's 25 Days of Christmas Classics schedule, visit https://www.thefilmdetective.com/.

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective (TFD) is a leading distributor of restored feature films and television. Launched in 2014, TFD distributes its library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through such platforms as TCM, EPIX, Pluto TV, PBS and more. Since 2018, TFD released its classic movie app and launched 24/7 channels on Sling TV, STIRR and DistroTV.

