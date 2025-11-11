FROM SERVICE TO SUCCESS: BATTLE TESTED SECURITY TURNS SERVICE INTO LEGACY WITH LAUNCH OF THE BATTLE TESTED FOUNDATION

BALTIMORE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Battle Tested Security — a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and national leader in event management and security staffing — today announced the launch of the Battle Tested Foundation.

The newly launched Battle Tested Foundation closes the gap in veteran transition by ensuring America's heroes find purpose, support, and a lasting platform for success. The Foundation expands the company's mission into four key pillars: Employment, Financial Readiness, Education and Benefits Navigation, and Community Engagement — empowering veterans to lead and succeed in their next mission.

"When I came home from combat, my transition was brutal," said Casey Holliday, Founder of Battle Tested Security. "I was fighting physical injuries, PTS, TBI, anxiety, and depression. I lost my marriage, my home, and nearly my life to substance abuse and bad decisions. I was broke, angry, and completely lost. Battle Tested has given me purpose and a new mission, ensuring no service member ever faces that darkness alone. We're not just giving people jobs; we're helping them find purpose again."

America's next mission begins at home. Each year, over 200,000 men and women transition out of uniform and into a civilian system that too often leaves them behind. According to recent studies, 33 percent of veterans cite employment as their biggest challenge, and the toll is devastating; 17 heroes a day take their own lives.

"After twenty-two years in the Marines, the transition to civilian life hit harder than I expected," said U.S. Marine (Ret.) Lt. Col. Patrick Junick. "Through Battle Tested, I was connected with a Veteran Service Officer who personally guided me through every step of my benefits process. I didn't have to worry about finding a job or starting over alone. They gave me structure, stability, and a clear path forward. That support made my transition smooth, allowed me to focus on my family, and instilled confidence as I began my next mission."

Our nation's heroes once carried the weight of freedom. Now it's our turn to carry them forward. Every act of support transforms another story of struggle into a story of strength and purpose. Together, we can give America's service members a future worthy of their sacrifice and ensure no one's mission ends when the uniform comes off.

Join the Mission. Visit BattleTestedFoundation.org

