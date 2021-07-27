From Sharks to Social Engineering: (ISC)² Security Congress Keynotes Address the New World of Normal

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the keynote line-up for its eleventh annual (ISC)2 Security Congress held in-person in Orlando, Florida and online from October 18-20, 2021. The full agenda for the event is also available on the conference website.

With four keynotes across three days, delegates will hear from cybersecurity, business, politics and technology leaders including former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs, NASA Mars 2020 Leader and Chief Engineer Adam Steltzner, Shark Tank co-star and investor, and FUBU CEO Daymond John, and Social Engineering & Cyber Security expert Lisa Forte.

Together, this year's keynote speakers will collectively look at the new normal – from how cybersecurity threats have evolved to exploit society's altered circumstances to how business, lifestyle and the great adventures of humankind have been forced to change and adapt to new social and economic realities. Together, these (ISC)2 Security Congress 2021 keynote speakers tell a story of resilience, opportunity and inspiration in the face of unprecedented global, personal and security disruption.

Chris Krebs: The first Director of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Chris Krebs oversaw CISA's efforts to manage risk to the nation's businesses and government agencies, worked to counter disinformation campaigns and marshalled a collective effort to defend against cyber and physical threats. Prior to CISA, Krebs served in various cybersecurity, critical infrastructure and national resilience roles at the Department of Homeland Security, directed U.S. cybersecurity policy for Microsoft and advised industry and government clients on complex cybersecurity and business risk matters. Today, Krebs is a founding partner of the Krebs Stamos Group. His presentation will focus on the global cybersecurity landscape, where businesses and infrastructure are indelibly linked with our personal data and threats come from all angles. Krebs will describe how public-private and intergovernmental partnerships work to share information and solve the biggest challenges we face today.

Chris Krebs will kick off (ISC)2 Security Congress with a keynote presentation on October 18th from 9:30-10:30am EDT.

Adam Steltzner: An aspiring rock star turned Ph.D. rocket scientist, Adam Steltzner is a cutting-edge innovator and a leader who serves as Chief Engineer of the Mars 2020 Mission & Rover Perseverance that has the ultimate objective of determining if life has existed on Mars. A mission ten years in the making, Mars 2020 was plunged into uncertainty at a crucial juncture by the global pandemic. Working remotely, Steltzner and a team of over 6,000 pressed on and despite the pandemic, completed their objectives and turned ideas into reality when the Rover Perseverance landed on the Martian surface, hitting a target more than 200 million miles from Earth. In an exhilarating keynote, full of fascinating anecdotes and breathtaking images, Steltzner will share his own innovation challenges, leadership struggles and flawless execution of this mission. Most importantly, he will show attendees how they can overcome daunting obstacles in times of uncertainty and change.

Adam Steltzner's keynote will take place on day two of (ISC)2 Security Congress – October 19th from 8:00-9:00am EDT.

Daymond John: One of the most formidable business investors in the world, Daymond John is a household name backing innovative ideas for 11 seasons on the hit TV show Shark Tank. A multi-award-winning entrepreneur and best-selling author, John's appreciation for the importance of start-up bootstrapping began early on. He started out with a $100,000 mortgage on his mother's house and moved his operation into the basement. Today, John is CEO and Founder of FUBU, a global lifestyle brand, and a pioneer in the fashion industry with over $6 billion in product sales. John will break down the core tenets of his success into his five S.H.A.R.K. points in a talk that will inspire Congress attendees to reconsider their actions and make positive changes in their personal and professional lives.

Daymond John's keynote will take place on day two of (ISC)2 Security Congress – October 19th from 9:00-10:00am EDT.

Lisa Forte: One of the cybersecurity world's leading voices on topics including Social Engineering, Insider Threats and Incident Response, Lisa Forte started her career in security and counter terrorism activities. Forte worked with teams trying to stop pirates from attacking ships off the coast of Somalia, then worked in UK Counter Terrorism Intelligence before moving into the South West Regional Cyber Crime Unit, a UK Police cybercrime team. Forte is a co-founder of Respect in Security, an initiative set up to take a stand against all forms of harassment in Infosec, along with being the founder of Red Goat Cyber Security. Forte will shock, surprise and educate attendees, explaining how social engineering has become highly weaponized by opportunistic cybercriminals and organized groups seeking to manipulate users and capitalize on the digitalization of our work and daily lives for personal profit.

Lisa Forte's keynote will take place on day three of (ISC)2 Security Congress – October 20th from 9:00-10:15am EDT.

(ISC)2 Security Congress 2021 takes place between October 18-20, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. Pre-conference sessions take place on October 16-17. Delegates can also join Congress virtually. For more information and to register for (ISC)2 Security Congress, please visit http://congress.isc2.org/.

