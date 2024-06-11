FROM SHELTER TO STARDOM, DOG'S STORY SHINES LIGHT ON ANIMAL ADOPTION

About the Dirty Dogs Contest



Millions of dogs enter shelters each year, and the vast majority of them are dirty and matted. Unfortunately, less than half of these dogs are getting the grooming they need. For the past thirteen years, it has been Wahl's mission to draw attention to this problem with their annual Dirty Dogs Contest.

Each year, Wahl donates pet grooming supplies to shelters nationwide, aiding in the transformation of dogs and preparing them for adoption. In turn, the shelters post hundreds of amazing transformation photos into the Dirty Dogs Contest gallery. Ten of the most dramatic makeovers from the gallery were selected to participate in the contest, and public votes determined the top three winners.

Española Humane in Espanola, NM, the rescue organization that saved Giuseppe, will receive a $10,000 grant to further support their efforts. In addition, Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin, TN, the rescue that submitted second place winner Maddie, will receive a $3,000 grant, and third place dog Pete earned $2,000 for Apollo Support and Rescue in Justin, TX.

"Winning this grant is a game-changer for Española Humane, as it allows us to enhance our care for animals in several critical areas. The funds will enable us to provide essential medical treatments for dogs with severe health issues, much like Giuseppe. Additionally, we can now ensure that all our dogs receive regular grooming, which is crucial for their physical health and emotional well-being," said Mattie Allen, Director of Communications at Española Humane. "The grant also supports our Paws in the Pen program, where inmate trainers learn grooming skills that help our dogs become more adoptable. We are excited to expands our outreach efforts, educating the community on the importance of adopting shelter dogs and the comprehensive care they require."

