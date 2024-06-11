FROM SHELTER TO STARDOM, DOG'S STORY SHINES LIGHT ON ANIMAL ADOPTION

–Wahl's thirteenth annual Dirty Dogs Contest showcases heartwarming shelter dog makeovers and supports animal adoption – (See video of winning dogs)
STERLING, Ill., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giuseppe's arrival to Española Humane in Espanola, NM, started out as a heartbreaking case of neglect, but ended as a testament to second chances. Five pounds of matted fur covered up a host of health issues and rendered Giuseppe unable to walk; however, once groomed, he could finally get the dedicated medical care and foster support he needed. Now this senior pup is living out his golden years in the comfort of a loving home. Giuseppe's dramatic transformation not only got him a new "leash" on life, but the title of America's Top Shelter Dog Makeover and a $10,000 grant for his shelter. The 13th annual Dirty Dogs Contest is an effort from pet industry leaders Wahl and Greater Good Charities to demonstrate the power grooming can have on pet adoption.
Millions of dogs enter shelters each year, and the vast majority of them are dirty and matted. Unfortunately, less than half of these dogs are getting the grooming they need. For the past thirteen years, it has been Wahl's mission to draw attention to this problem with their annual Dirty Dogs Contest.
Each year, Wahl donates pet grooming supplies to shelters nationwide, aiding in the transformation of dogs and preparing them for adoption. In turn, the shelters post hundreds of amazing transformation photos into the Dirty Dogs Contest gallery. Ten of the most dramatic makeovers from the gallery were selected to participate in the contest, and public votes determined the top three winners.
"Winning this grant is a game-changer for Española Humane, as it allows us to enhance our care for animals in several critical areas. The funds will enable us to provide essential medical treatments for dogs with severe health issues, much like Giuseppe. Additionally, we can now ensure that all our dogs receive regular grooming, which is crucial for their physical health and emotional well-being," said Mattie Allen, Director of Communications at Española Humane. "The grant also supports our Paws in the Pen program, where inmate trainers learn grooming skills that help our dogs become more adoptable. We are excited to expands our outreach efforts, educating the community on the importance of adopting shelter dogs and the comprehensive care they require."
About Wahl Pet Products Wahl offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy, and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers, and accessories. Every year, Wahl is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.
About Greater Good Charities Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $750 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.
