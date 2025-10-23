From Shower Aha Moment to Best-Selling Innovation: Rinseroo® Launches New Pet Bather for Stress-Free Bath Time

Amazon best-selling brand and Shark Tank Golden Ticket winner introduces slip on shower attachment that makes pet baths effortless, fast, and mess-free

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bath time just got a major upgrade. Rinseroo®, the Amazon best-selling brand known for its clever, patented slip-on hoses, today unveiled its newest innovation: the Rinseroo Pet Bather for the Shower — a renter-friendly, no-tools-required shower attachment that turns any standard showerhead into a gentle, effective pet bathing station.

Rinseroo slip-on pet hose for the shower

Perfect for muddy paws, quick rinses, or full baths, the pet bather eliminates buckets, pitchers, and complicated installs — giving pet owners a simple, stress-free way to keep their furry friends clean. It's fast, easy, and designed for busy households.

"This product started with a simple aha moment in my own shower," said Lisa Lane, Rinseroo founder and inventor. "Pet parents kept asking for a better way to bathe their pets indoors, and I knew we could create something affordable, portable, and genuinely game-changing. Bath time should be fun, fast, and calm — for both pets and their owners."

Why Pet Owners and Busy Homeowners Are Loving It

No Tools, No Hassle: Slip it on and start bathing in seconds. No drills, no permanent mounts, no stress.

Renter-Friendly: Compact, portable, and non-permanent, perfect for apartments, rentals, or anyone who doesn't want to spend the time installing a hand held attachment.

Gentle & Effective: The spray head soothes pets while delivering a thorough rinse, reducing anxiety and making bath time enjoyable.

Trusted Innovation: From the woman-founded team behind multiple Amazon best sellers, with seven patents and Shark Tank recognition for creativity and universal appeal.

As modern pet owners increasingly view their companions as family, the demand for easy, stress-free grooming solutions continues to grow. Rinseroo's Pet Bather meets that need while keeping bath time clean, quick, and surprisingly fun.

A Life Hack for Busy Households

Rinseroo's mission goes beyond pet baths. The brand's slip-on hoses and shower attachments are designed as smart, versatile tools for everyday life — from household cleaning to watering plants and more. The Pet Bather demonstrates the same ingenuity, transforming a traditionally messy, time-consuming chore into a seamless, efficient routine.

"We want Rinseroo to be more than a product — we want it to be a solution people didn't even know they needed until they discovered it," Lane added. "Whether it's pet bathing, cleaning the shower, or any daily chore, our products give that 'aha!' feeling of a clever life hack in action."

Availability

The Rinseroo Pet Bather for the Shower is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Rinseroo-Slip-Shower-Attachment-Hose/dp/B0FF717G2D and at Rinseroo.com, https://rinseroo.com/products/pet-shower-rinser Ideal for pet owners, renters, and modern homeowners seeking practical, time-saving solutions, the Pet Bather continues Rinseroo's mission to simplify household tasks and make life a little easier — and a lot more fun.

About Rinseroo

Rinseroo is a woman-founded, innovation-driven home and lifestyle brand dedicated to solving everyday frustrations with clever, practical solutions. With multiple Amazon best sellers and seven patents, Rinseroo creates products that save time, reduce mess, and make daily life smarter and easier. From stress-free pet baths to versatile household tools, Rinseroo delivers simple solutions that generate big "aha" moments for modern homeowners and pet lovers alike.

Media Contact: Lisa Lane [email protected]https://Rinseroo.com

