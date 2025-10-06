From Showroom to Desert: Warner INEOS Grenadier

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebelle doesn't hand out identity. It reveals it. Every mile is earned, and every checkpoint proves something real about the vehicle, and about the people who drive it. As the Rebelle Rally celebrates its 10th anniversary this October, Warner INEOS Grenadier will field four teams, two podium-contending works entries and two satellites, including four competitors who already own the Grenadier. As part of INEOS Automotive's Silver Sponsorship, Warner Grenadier is proud to represent the competitors and the vehicle in this milestone year.

Day 4 of the 2024 Rebelle Rally, Dumont Dunes, California. Photo by Ernesto Araiza.

Founded in 2016, the Rebelle Rally is an 8-day, 2,500-kilometer navigation challenge across Nevada and California. No GPS. No phones. Just maps, compasses, grit, and vehicles tested in the American West. For the Grenadier, it is where the vehicle is proven. Not in ads, but through real competitors in real conditions.

"The Rebelle has shown me what real strength looks like. Setting aside ego, focusing on clear communication, and working to bring out the best in my teammate. Every rally makes me more resilient and more adaptable," Elise Young, Navigator, Team 128 explains.

"Logos and ads deliver visibility, but lived experience creates belonging," said Tony Warner, dealer principal at Warner INEOS Grenadier. "Our works teams prove the Grenadier's capability, and our satellites show it is lived by real owners. Warner INEOS Grenadier's role is to make that possible."

Two Works Teams. Two Podium Shots. (Works Teams are Warner's official, fully backed entries. Podium contenders designed to prove the Grenadier at the highest level)

Team #128 "Grins & Grit" – Susan Pieper & Elise Young

In 2024, Pieper and Young drove the Grenadier Trialmaster to an 8th-place overall finish. Young has since been called a podium-worthy navigator by Rebelle founder Emily Miller.

Team #127 "Shift Happens" – Michelle Kerby & Sabrina Howells

Kerby and Howells are multi-year Rebelles, proven under pressure. Howells brings podium pedigree with four Rebelle Rally podium finishes and four Gazelle Rally appearances.

Satellites: Expanding Belonging and Story (Satellite Teams are Warner supported competitors. Real owners and skilled ambassadors who expand the culture of the Grenadier beyond podium results)

Team #168 "SWAG" - Eliza Coleman & Amy Milyard

Coleman, a Hollywood stunt driver and Rebelle veteran, pairs with rookie Milyard, Army Veteran and entrepreneur stepping into her first rally.

Team #198 "Aurora Rex" - Kathryn Goacher & Kristian Rene

Goacher, co-owner of Alliance Auto Care and G-Wagen expert, joins Rene, a strategist, two-time Rebelle competitor, and patent-holder in sustainable fuels.

Why It Matters

10 Years of Rebelle – America's first and only women's off-road navigation rally marks a milestone anniversary.

Real Ownership – Four of Warner's eight competitors are Grenadier owners, rallying the same trucks they live with every day.

Podium Pedigree – Warner Grenadier's teams combine proven navigation skill with Rebelle podium history, positioning Grenadier for its strongest showing yet.

A Powerful Demographic – Women shape what grit, capability, and adventure looks like. INEOS Grenadier is a part of that story.

Exclusive Media Invitation: The Gala Immersion

Warner Grenadier will host one innovative, Rebelle-spirited journalist at the Rebellation Gala on October 18 at Pirate's Cove Resort near Las Vegas. More than a seat at the celebration, this is immersion: competitors arriving after 8 days in the desert, stories of grit and transformation, and the Grenadier culture lived and proven.

About the Rebelle Rally

Founded by professional racer Emily Miller, the Rebelle Rally is the first women's off-road navigation rally raid in the United States. It spans 2,500 kilometers over 8 days, testing competitors' endurance and precision in the harshest environments.

About Warner INEOS Grenadier

Warner INEOS Grenadier blends heritage, capability, and community to champion Grenadier's purpose in North America. By fielding podium-ready teams at the Rebelle Rally, Warner demonstrates how Grenadier is lived, more than a vehicle, it is identity in motion.

About INEOS Grenadier

Launched in 2022, the INEOS Grenadier is a global 4X4 built from the ground up, combining rugged British design with German engineering rigor. It delivers uncompromising off-road capability, durability, and reliability, with the refinement expected for modern driving. The Grenadier line now includes the original station wagon, the Quartermaster double-cab pick-up, and the Fusilier, which will offer both all-electric and range-extender options. INEOS Automotive is a subsidiary of INEOS , a multinational manufacturer committed to applying engineering excellence across industries. For more information visit www.ineosgrenadier.com

