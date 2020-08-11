From Shut Down to Sales, How Twin Peaks Used Restaurant Tech to Get Back Up and Running

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports-themed restaurant Twin Peaks is changing the way they do business amidst COVID-19. In March 2020, all 78 of their U.S. locations had temporarily closed to adhere to individual state social distancing guidelines. To reopen, the franchise corporate office enlisted the services of restaurant tech company OneDine to quickly implement online and curbside ordering, and a multi-use QR ordering component.

OneDine mobile-optimized experience begins for guests at home, at work, or on the go with Online Order Ahead, and continues on-premises with mobile menu-browsing, ordering, and PurePay™ contactless payment solutions. Twin Peaks has grown To Go sales by 5% since reopening post COVID-19 due to new restaurant technology

The reopening of their restaurants meant investing in completely new technology and establishing a new customer journey to keep their team members and guests as safe as possible. From a reduction in physical contact points and an increase in new off-premise food offerings, such as Fantasy Football carry out and delivery packages, customers have more options than ever to continue the Twin Peaks experience, even at home.

Prior to COVID-19 the only option for Twin Peaks customers to order food for takeout was from the bar area inside the restaurant. Now, in at least 24 locations with others coming soon, customers have additional contactless options, including:

Park - Order - Pay

Online Order Ahead

Contactless payment options, including: Text-to-Pay and Scan-to-Pay

Their new Park - Order - Pay curbside pickup and Online Order Ahead programs have been instrumental in establishing the brand's off-premise program. Set up in about 24 hours, Twin Peaks has turned their parking spaces into easy-to-use, touch free takeout zones.

Twin Peaks' technology platform of choice quickly integrated with their existing POS system and is EMV and PCI compliant, eliminating 100% of fraudulent chargebacks. Their hardware investment was minimal (or in some cases, not needed), and no guest app is required.

"Doing what's best for our customers and our team members has always been our top priority. When we were planning how to reopen to our guests, we wanted to reinforce our commitment to cleanliness and change the dining experience at Twin Peaks to focus on safety, quality, and guest engagement," said Joe Hummel, CEO, Twin Peaks.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 78 locations in 24 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com . To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

About OneDine

OneDine® is the leader in contactless ordering, payment, and mobile menu solutions. For restaurants operating with today's heightened expectations the platform optimizes labor, eliminates fraudulent credit card chargebacks, enables guest-side ordering and payment with no app required, features tableside EMV and PCI Compliance with P2P encryption, and enhances merchant marketing efforts. It syncs with existing restaurant POS systems and allows restaurant leadership to survey customers and gain data and real-time insights on operational improvement, menu modification and more. OneDine is proudly developed in Plano, Texas by innovators with decades of experience in the hospitality industry. ( www.onedine.com )

