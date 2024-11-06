From Silence to Self-Mastery Summit Led by Life Coach Daniel Rosenstein and 27 Other Empowering Voices to Guide Audiences Toward Purpose and Confidence

Virtual Summit Runs from November 14-20, Featuring Four New Speakers Each Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the guidance of Life Coach and Energy Coach Daniel Rosenstein, the From Silence to Self-Mastery Summit will bring together 28 influential speakers from around the world for a transformative, virtual experience this November 14–20. Over seven days, participants will receive daily emails with access to four pre-recorded speaker interviews, offering insights, guidance, and inspiration for individuals seeking to break free from limiting beliefs, find their true voice, and build self-mastery.

From Silence to Self Mastery

The summit lineup features a diverse group of speakers, each with a unique perspective on self-growth, resilience, and empowerment. Featured speakers include:

Name Of Speaker Professional Title Vangelis Kalogirou Root Cause Resolution Architect Andrew Eggelton Presenting Mentor Jenna Griffith Speaker/Coach/Author Yvette Owens International speaker, 4x international best-selling author and leadership coach Takara Shelor Bestselling Author, Speaker, Engineer, Mystic Diane Sassano Transformational Coach and Spiritual Healer/ International Speaker Jan Winhall Author, Trauma and Addiction Psychotherapist Michele Blood Author, Speaker, Singer, Songwriter, Meditation Expert Veroncia Connors Spiritual Teacher, Author, Founder of the Conscious YOU Program Kim Velez Licensed Trauma Therapist Christina Beckford Software Engineer Coach Heather Rae Mitchell Style Therapist and Body Love Yoga Teacher Your Coach Natasha Rawls Empowerment Specialist Aimee Bernstein Transformational coach Marla Mervis-Hartmann Coach, Speaker, Author Reiki Master Luisa Morrone Type 2 Diabetes Warrior A.L. Garris Master Teacher & Ascension Guide Weam Namou Award-Winning Author & Filmmaker Chad Austin Personal Trainer & Author Alison Kay Founder of Vibrational UPgrade System, Master clearer & activator of subtle energy system & consciousness, #1 best-selling author, speaker, and teacher Ashley Holmes Holistic Fertility Coach Trang Nova Business and Speaking Coach Liza Lomax Holistic Success Coach Rev Joanne Angel BarryColon Wholistic Integrative Teacher, Reiki Master, Medical Astrologer and Master of Numerology Keldamuzik Diva Entertainer, Actress, Singer Songwriter, and Entrepreneur Kacie Knight Coach, Mentor & Activator for Lightworkers Daniel Rosenstein Life Coach and Energy Coach

There is one other speaker that is pending and not mentioned on this list.

What Makes This Summit Unique Unlike traditional live events, this summit is pre-recorded, allowing attendees to engage with each speaker's wisdom on their own schedule. Each day, four new interviews will be made available, giving participants 24 hours to watch before they refresh with new content. For those who want the flexibility to revisit sessions, VIP Access is available, granting lifetime access to all summit content.

Why You Should Join The From Silence to Self-Mastery Summit is designed for anyone ready to reclaim their voice, overcome obstacles, and find purpose in their life. With topics ranging from personal resilience to practical tools for building self-confidence, the summit offers a roadmap for inner growth and empowerment from voices who have triumphed over their own challenges.

For more information and to register for the summit, visit www.fromsilencetoselfmastery.com.

