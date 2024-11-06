From Silence to Self-Mastery Summit Led by Life Coach Daniel Rosenstein and 27 Other Empowering Voices to Guide Audiences Toward Purpose and Confidence

News provided by

Daniel Rosenstein

Nov 06, 2024, 08:18 ET

Virtual Summit Runs from November 14-20, Featuring Four New Speakers Each Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the guidance of Life Coach and Energy Coach Daniel Rosenstein, the From Silence to Self-Mastery Summit will bring together 28 influential speakers from around the world for a transformative, virtual experience this November 14–20. Over seven days, participants will receive daily emails with access to four pre-recorded speaker interviews, offering insights, guidance, and inspiration for individuals seeking to break free from limiting beliefs, find their true voice, and build self-mastery.

Continue Reading
From Silence to Self Mastery
From Silence to Self Mastery

The summit lineup features a diverse group of speakers, each with a unique perspective on self-growth, resilience, and empowerment. Featured speakers include:

Name Of Speaker

Professional Title

Vangelis Kalogirou

Root Cause Resolution Architect

Andrew Eggelton

Presenting Mentor

Jenna Griffith

Speaker/Coach/Author

Yvette Owens

International speaker, 4x international best-selling author and leadership coach

Takara Shelor

Bestselling Author, Speaker, Engineer, Mystic

Diane Sassano

Transformational Coach and Spiritual Healer/ International Speaker

Jan  Winhall

Author, Trauma and Addiction Psychotherapist

Michele Blood

Author, Speaker, Singer, Songwriter, Meditation Expert

Veroncia Connors

Spiritual Teacher, Author, Founder of the Conscious YOU Program

Kim Velez

Licensed Trauma Therapist

Christina Beckford

Software Engineer Coach

Heather Rae Mitchell

Style Therapist and Body Love Yoga Teacher

Your Coach Natasha Rawls

Empowerment Specialist

Aimee Bernstein

Transformational coach

Marla Mervis-Hartmann

Coach, Speaker, Author Reiki Master

Luisa Morrone

Type 2 Diabetes Warrior

A.L.  Garris

Master Teacher & Ascension Guide

Weam Namou

Award-Winning Author & Filmmaker

Chad Austin

Personal Trainer & Author

Alison Kay

Founder of Vibrational UPgrade System, Master clearer & activator of subtle energy system & consciousness, #1 best-selling author, speaker, and teacher

Ashley Holmes

Holistic Fertility Coach

Trang Nova

Business and Speaking Coach

Liza Lomax

Holistic Success Coach

Rev Joanne Angel  BarryColon

Wholistic Integrative Teacher, Reiki Master, Medical Astrologer and Master of Numerology

Keldamuzik Diva

Entertainer, Actress, Singer Songwriter, and Entrepreneur

Kacie Knight

Coach, Mentor & Activator for Lightworkers

Daniel Rosenstein

Life Coach and Energy Coach

There is one other speaker that is pending and not mentioned on this list.

What Makes This Summit Unique Unlike traditional live events, this summit is pre-recorded, allowing attendees to engage with each speaker's wisdom on their own schedule. Each day, four new interviews will be made available, giving participants 24 hours to watch before they refresh with new content. For those who want the flexibility to revisit sessions, VIP Access is available, granting lifetime access to all summit content.

Why You Should Join The From Silence to Self-Mastery Summit is designed for anyone ready to reclaim their voice, overcome obstacles, and find purpose in their life. With topics ranging from personal resilience to practical tools for building self-confidence, the summit offers a roadmap for inner growth and empowerment from voices who have triumphed over their own challenges.

For more information and to register for the summit, visit www.fromsilencetoselfmastery.com.

Media Contact:
Daniel Rosenstein
954-857-5753
[email protected]

SOURCE Daniel Rosenstein

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Renowned Life Coach and Energy Healer, Daniel Rosenstein, Launches Groundbreaking Heartbreak Healing Program

Renowned Life Coach and Energy Healer, Daniel Rosenstein, Launches Groundbreaking Heartbreak Healing Program

Daniel Rosenstein, a leading figure in the fields of life coaching and energy healing, is proud to announce the launch of his latest initiative: the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Books

Books

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics