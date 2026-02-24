From Silk Road to Valid8: Former US Marshals Asset Forfeiture Expert Joins as VP of Public Sector

Joanna Summers brings experience as a key member of the team behind the DOJ's crypto program, adds asset forfeiture expertise to strengthen Valid8's asset recovery

BOULDER, Colo. , Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid8 Financial, a leading provider of forensic accounting software for financial crime, has announced the appointment of Joanna Summers as the Vice President of Public Sector. Summers worked in the Asset Forfeiture Division (AFD) of the United States Marshals Service for more than nine years.

In her role, Summers will focus on running Valid8's public sector team. She will leverage her experience to help Valid8 better serve law enforcement and government agencies in their work, furthering her emphasis on the importance of public-private partnerships. Summers will also lead training and educational sessions to help investigators gain the skills and knowledge needed to successfully seize assets in financial crime cases.

Valid8 helps investigators rapidly analyze financial data from numerous sources, including bank statements, Bitcoin deposits and handwritten checks, to build case narratives. AI and patented algorithms allow investigators to map entire transaction histories, identify patterns of activity and create courtroom-ready evidence showing how money was moved and concealed.

"We believe closing the gap between the public and private sectors is essential to staying ahead of sophisticated financial threats," said Brett Suchor , CEO of Valid8 Financial. "With Joanna's experience in federal law enforcement, we can ensure our solution is built for the everyday realities of investigators."

According to the DOJ Fraud Section Year in Review 2025 , federal investigators charged 265 defendants with fraud loss exceeding $16 billion, a record high and more than double the prior year's total. Transnational criminal organizations are leveraging cryptocurrency and AI to execute and conceal schemes across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously. As caseloads grow and law enforcement agencies face mounting resource pressures, the demand for technology that accelerates financial tracing and asset recovery has never been greater.

At the U.S. Marshals Service, Summers worked on landmark asset forfeiture cases, such as Silk Road, where she helped take federal custody of cryptocurrency for the first time. The team ultimately managed and disposed of approximately 175,000 Bitcoin in that case alone. Summers also contributed expertise in valuing and assessing assets in cases such as the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme and the 1MDB scandal. She was a key member of the team that created the DOJ's cryptocurrency program. Her experience has since been shared globally, training and consulting with governments worldwide to develop their own asset forfeiture programs.

"In my work, I've encountered the challenges of new and complex asset classes. Establishing audit, custody and liquidation processes is essential, and fostering public-private partnerships is part of that," said Summers. "I'm eager to leverage my public sector experience to promote tools that expedite investigations and asset recovery."

Prior to Valid8, Summers held the role of Chief Recovery Officer with an asset seizure startup. She then moved to consulting at 5OH Consulting, advising businesses in fintech, crypto, security and fraud prevention, a role she continues to hold. Summers also serves as president-elect of the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Association for Women in Cryptocurrency, where she mentors women across the crypto and fintech industries and contributes regularly to The Financial Club, a community dedicated to AI and technology in financial services.

