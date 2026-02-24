From Singapore Success to North American Solutions: Legend Robot Unveils First-of-its-Kind Mobile Spraying Fleet at CONEXPO

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a critical skilled labor shortage and rising construction costs in North America, Legend Robot makes its regional debut at CONEXPO-CON/AGG (Booth N12934), introducing the industry's first "Physical AI" autonomous finishing fleet to modernize interior commercial construction.

Solving the Skilled Labor Shortage with Physical AI

The North American construction sector faces an unprecedented skilled labor shortage. Legend Robot delivers a battle-tested solution for the high-volume needs of commercial construction. By deploying Physical AI—artificial intelligence that interacts directly with and learns from physical environments—Legend Robot reduces labor reliance while enhancing safety in "dull, dirty, and dangerous" workspaces.

6.2m "Spray-While-Moving" Technology: Defining Mobile Continuous Operations

Legend Robot is launching two flagship models optimized for North American commercial sites: the 6.2m Latex Painting Robot and the 6.2m Putty Spraying (Skim Coat) Robot.

Unlike traditional static robots, these units feature 3rd-Generation Mobile Continuous Spraying Technology. Powered by proprietary Physical AI + Adaptive Robotics, the fleet uses 3D real-time sensing and dynamic path planning, allowing for:

Mobile Continuous Spraying: Non-stop motion while spraying for seamless coverage of high ceilings and expansive commercial facades.

Precision Finishing: "One-Pass" coverage on complex curvatures without manual rework.

"One-Pass" coverage on complex curvatures without manual rework. Economic Performance: A 50% efficiency increase, translating to significant ROI and a verified reduction in construction costs by over 60%.

A New Standard for Smart Construction: A Unified Robotic Ecosystem

"We are bringing a solution that bridges the gap between robotic innovation and on-site execution," says Jason Liang ,Marketing Director. "Legend Robot is no longer just about spraying; we are building a comprehensive smart construction ecosystem."

Legend Robot's updated product roadmap for 2026 sets a new industry standard by integrating:

Versatile Spraying Fleet for Commercial & Residential Projects:

Including 6.2m models for high-volume commercial construction and specialized units for precise residential finishes.

High-Precision Tile Laying Robots: Utilizing LiDAR technology for perfect alignment and navigation across general construction environments.

Heavy-Duty Floor Grinding Robots: Providing consistent surface preparation with minimal human oversight.

By combining the precision of Physical AI with the ruggedness needed for diverse construction scenarios, Legend Robot offers general contractors a scalable way to stabilize project timelines and ensure consistent quality.

See the future of "Physical AI" in action at booth N12934.

