From Sky-High Luxury to Stair-High Challenge: China World Summit Wing, Beijing Elevates Its Urban Lifestyle Destination Positioning with the Return of Vertical Run

China World Summit Wing, Beijing

Sep 16, 2025, 21:59 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 China World Summit Wing, Beijing Vertical Run powered to a perfect finish on September 13, 2025 as 1000+ runners conquered 330 meters, 80 floors and over 2,000 steps at the heart of Beijing.

Rising above the capital's vibrant CBD, China World Summit Wing, Beijing is Beijing's definitive Urban Lifestyle Destination, curating immersive stay, dining and wellness experiences that embraces life enrichment while inspiring people to live wholistically, actively and sustainably.

As part of the Shangri-La Group, we identify with our group's global 'Triple S' strategy—Stay, Savour, Shine. Vertical Run is our hallmark event to enhance the connection with our community.

Together, China World Summit Wing, Beijing hosted an unparalleled race experience together with various industry leaders. Hong Kong International Medical Clinic, Beijing as the event's exclusive Professional Healthcare Provider and HOKA as the Leading Brand Sponsor. Other prizes were presented by Abyss & Habidecor, Aimer Move, Bopomofo, ffit8, LUZHOULAOJIAO, Toni & Guy, VOSS, War Horse, Yan's Palace and Zhaopin.

Also from this source

China World Summit Wing, Beijing, eleva su posición como destino de estilo de vida urbano

La Carrera Vertical 2025 China World Summit Wing, Beijing, llegó a un final perfecto el 13 de septiembre de 2025 cuando más de 1.000 corredores...

Vom himmelhohen Luxus zur treppenhohen Herausforderung: China World Summit Wing, Peking verbessert seine Positionierung als Urban Lifestyle Destination mit der Rückkehr des Vertical Run

Der 2025 China World Summit Wing, Beijing Vertical Run erreichte am 13. September 2025 ein perfektes Ziel, als mehr als 1000 Läufer 330 Meter, 80...
