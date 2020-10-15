From Sleep Health to Heart Health: Blackstone Medical Services Expands into the World of At-Home Cardiac Testing

BURTONSVILLE, Md., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest provider in the United States for at-home sleep testing, Blackstone Medical Services, connected the dots between heart conditions and sleep apnea; decided to provide Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) testing patients can do in the comfort and convenience of their home.

Much like home sleep testing, MCT helps patients receive testing at home through referrals from their primary care provider rather than having to see a specialist to get a full analysis. Blackstone prides themselves on making the patient experience amazing while providing better quality for Patient and Physicians, better access and more cost effective.

"Blackstone has always been patient focused. Our unique approach to providing testing in the home, is world class. We are excited to be able to offer more Patients the benefits of being tested in the comfort of their own home." – Vick Tipnes, CEO & Founder

After months of planning, Blackstone will be opening their Mobile Cardiac Telemetry division offices in Burtonsville, Maryland on October 19th, 2020.

The Mobile Cardiac Telemetry division will be equipped with full-time technicians to provide 24-hour monitoring and support to its patients and providers Nationwide.

About Blackstone Medical Services

Blackstone Medical Services is the largest provider of Home Sleep Testing services in the United States. Founded in 2012 and based in Tampa Florida. Blackstone provides innovative testing solutions that provide better quality, access and costs for Patients and Providers. www.blackstonemedicalservices.com

