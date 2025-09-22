From Social Media to News Outlets: FlexPatio's POWER+ Pergola Captures Hearts and Headlines

The POWER+ pergola is redefining the backyard. It moves far beyond the basic shade of traditional pergolas by integrating a seamless, plug-and-play electrical system. With built-in outlets, hidden wiring, ambient LED lighting, motorized louvers, and optional heating, it transforms any patio into a sophisticated, all-weather living room designed for modern life.

From Headlines to Hashtags

Initial headlines hailed the POWER+ as "the future of smart outdoor living" and "a backyard essential for all-weather comfort." Now, that future is unfolding in real time. The conversation has shifted from media outlets to social feeds, with homeowners from Michigan to Kentucky sharing videos that showcase a new era of outdoor convenience.

A Builder's Seal of Approval: ODD Jobs in Michigan

The team at ODD Jobs, a design-build company specializing in high-end outdoor spaces, put the POWER+ to the test for their YouTube audience.

"Aluminum pergolas have become one of the biggest trends in outdoor living spaces… and this one is one of the best we've ever built," the host explained. "You've got outlets, USB ports, a louvered roof, roller shades for privacy, and LED lights that look amazing at night. On a scale of difficulty, it was maybe a 5 or 6 to build—something an average homeowner can manage with a few friends. Looks great, feels great, and we love it."

A Lifestyle Upgrade: Renee in Kentucky

For Renee (@WelcomeToMyCurls) who shares "Over 50 Life & Style" with her YouTube and Facebook audience, the pergola turned her husband's outdoor cooking passion into a year-round reality.

"My husband loves to cook outside, so we added this incredible pergola to our outdoor space. Now he can make pizza and be shielded from the sun and the rain," she said. "Everything is motorized and remote-controlled. He's obsessed with the built-in LED lighting—I'll find him outside cooking with the lights changing colors, shades lowered, and music blasting. It's sleek, modern, and heavy-duty. We love it."

Everyday Magic by the Lake: "Millionaire Nanny" in Michigan

Lifestyle creator @millionaire_nanny showcased how the POWER+ elevates her family's lakeside downtime on Instagram.

"Our outdoor life is even more enjoyable now! I can dance and play with the boys and be protected from rain," she shared. "Most pergolas are manual, but FlexPatio is fully motorized. You can adjust the louvers, lights, and shades with a remote. It even has built-in outlets—I can charge my phone right outside. For the same price, no other pergola offers as powerful features as FlexPatio does."

More Than a Product—A Cultural Shift

Across the U.S., the definition of outdoor living is evolving. It's no longer just a grill and a chair; it's about creating a fully-equipped, connected extension of the home. Americans are investing in spaces that blend seamless comfort with the freedom of the outdoors.

The FlexPatio POWER+ is at the forefront of this movement. It answers a growing demand for strength, smart technology, and effortless convenience. "POWER YOUR PATIO" is more than a tagline—it's the mantra for a new way of living outside.

About FlexPatio

FlexPatio is redefining outdoor living with advanced motorized pergola systems that combine durability, convenience, and design. Built from high-grade aluminum and engineered for real-world weather, FlexPatio pergolas are shipped nationwide across the United States and supported with flexible installation options.

For more details, visit https://flexpatio.com/.

FlexPatio POWER+ — The Pergola with Power.

