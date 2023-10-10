From SoHo to Soho, Luxury Streetwear Brand Avirex Expands in the US and UK

The brand opens its first U.S. store, debuts a women's capsule and teases upcoming collabs

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avirex, an iconic American streetwear brand, opened the doors to a new retail experience at 21 Mercer Street in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on September 15. Over the past few years, the brand has turned up on the backs of music, sport and entertainment VIPs around the world and is currently carried by luxury department stores, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue, as well as 40+ high-end specialty shops nationwide, and its own digital flagship, avirex.com.

"Our authenticity and connection to the culture, premium leathers, unmistakable details, and strong style is what differentiates us from other luxury streetwear brands," said Mia Dell'Osso-Caputo, Creative Director, Avirex. "We are the original, proudly designed and created in NYC for almost 50 years."

In celebration of the NYC flagship opening, actor/entrepreneur CJ Wallace (The Notorious B.I.G.'s son) and celebrity stylist Kesha McLeod, co-hosted an invite-only event on the last day of New York Fashion Week at 21 Mercer St. Rapper Fabolous gave a special performance to the event's 250+ guests. Simultaneously, across the pond in London, Avirex EU celebrated the opening of its two new London locations on Soho's Berwick Street and Fitzrovia's Eastcastle Street.

In August, British streetwear brand Palace dropped its second Palace x Avirex collaboration which saw a sellout of the leather jacket on their site in 15 minutes. In the upcoming months, Avirex is set to release more fashion and lifestyle collaborations.

"Collaborations with strategic brands are top of mind for Avirex as we expand our collections and invite new brand enthusiasts," said Andrew Berg, President, Avirex. "This season, we are merging our iconic street style with the DNA of other heritage brands to honor hip hop's 50th Anniversary milestone. Together with our newer sportswear categories, Avirex continues to be the premium status streetwear brand."

Launching this week, Avirex's first women's capsule, featuring the brand's classic leather bomber-style jacket in a new cropped silhouette will make its way to a select group of New York tri-state area stores and the digital flagship.

"From Mariah Carey in the early 2000s to Chinese Kitty and Latto today, women have always embraced the brand and its sexy, oversized attitude," added Dell'Osso-Caputo. "We're now offering a more fitted take on the classic style for the women who prefer that cut."

The Avirex shop at 21 Mercer Street operates Monday-Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be the hub of activations through the 2023 holiday season.

Avirex® is an iconic American outerwear brand established in 1975 as a supplier of military aviation apparel for the United States Air Force. During the early 1980s the brand sold its apparel to the public via mail order catalog. In 1986, Avirex® designed aviator jackets for the blockbuster film Top Gun and the brand became an international sensation. In 1987, Avirex® worked on re-issuing the classic "A2" jacket for the United States Airforce. During the late 1980s and early 1990s the brand gained a cult following among hip-hop heavy hitters for its signature "Wildcat" and "Hero" jackets among many notable celebrity A-listers worldwide. In 2018, the brand's intellectual property was acquired by Centric Brands LLC, a leading lifestyle brand collective. Today, Avirex® stays true to its iconic American heritage and is dedicated to producing exceptional quality, innovative outerwear, designed to endure for generations, while catering to the most discerning style enthusiasts worldwide. For more information, please visit avirex.com

Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids', men's and women's apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company's portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Airwalk®, Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid's category; Joe's Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and IZOD® in the men's and women's apparel category; Coach®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Hunter®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, Fiorelli®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company's products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us.

