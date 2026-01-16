From SoHo to The Strip: The Corner Store Set to Debut at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Catch Hospitality Group Brings its Beloved Brand to the Heart of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced today it will expand its culinary portfolio with the addition of The Corner Store, the New York City hotspot from Tilman Fertitta, Eugene Remm and Catch Hospitality Group. Set to open at the resort in late 2026, The Corner Store is one of the latest concepts from the acclaimed team behind Catch Hospitality Group, offering a playful and elevated take on a classic American joint.

Since debuting in SoHo in late 2024, The Corner Store has become one of the most coveted reservations in the country. It's now a go-to destination for food enthusiasts and A-listers looking for elevated service, an energetic atmosphere and a standout beverage program centered on creative martinis.

"The Corner Store embodies the perfect blend of high-energy, vibrant dining and culinary excellence with a touch of the unexpected -- qualities that perfectly align with everything our guests love about The Cosmopolitan," said Ari Kastrati, Chief Content, Hospitality & Development Officer for MGM Resorts. "There's no doubt this resort provides the ideal stage for The Corner Store's first expansion outside of New York City, offering guests a one-of-a-kind destination where world-class dining meets The Strip's unmistakable vibe."

The Corner Store's menu is a nostalgic nod to classic New York City dining offering reimagined interpretations of classic American fare and a refined yet playful approach to dining. The concept has quickly earned acclaim for signature dishes including Lobster & Caviar Rolls, Five Cheese Pizza Rolls and Wagyu French Dip alongside top-tier steak selections.

"Expanding our partnership with MGM Resorts to bring The Corner Store to Las Vegas was a natural next step," said Eugene Remm, Partner of Catch Hospitality Group. "We're thrilled to open our second concept in such an iconic setting, which reinforces our belief in the power and potential of The Corner Store brand. The Cosmopolitan embodies the same energy, edge and style that defines what makes our brand successful."

MGM Resorts and Catch Hospitality Group first partnered together with the highly successful launch of CATCH at ARIA Resort & Casino in 2018.

The Corner Store will open in the Blue Ribbon American Grill & Oyster Bar space, which will close permanently on February 16, 2026. Additional details will be unveiled in the coming months.

ABOUT THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a unique luxury resort and casino that offers a decidedly different perspective. Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, The Cosmopolitan's distinct vertical multi-tower design features more than 3,000 guestrooms with residential living spaces, private terraces and breathtaking views of the city skyline. Luxury amenities include a premier lineup of world-class culinary experiences; an intriguing mix of bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues; 100,000-square-foot-casino; award-winning spa, salon and fitness center; unrivaled pool district and an eclectic line-up of hand-selected boutiques. For more information visit: cosmopolitanlasvegas.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT CATCH HOSPITALITY GROUP

Since 2011, Catch Hospitality Group has evolved from a standalone New York City flagship into one of the most renowned restaurant groups, best known for pioneering creative and dynamic hospitality experiences in major markets. The group's success is driven by a team-first mentality and a relentless pursuit of its three core principles: great food, great service, and great vibe.

Building on the success of The Corner Store and the recent launch of The Eighty Six, CHG is set to introduce two additional standalone concepts in the coming months, further expanding its footprint in iconic locations across New York City.

Meanwhile, the CATCH brand continues its thoughtful growth, following Miami Beach (2024) and Dallas (2024) with its most recent addition at Scottsdale's Fashion Square (2025). CATCH first debuted in New York City's Meatpacking District in 2011, followed by locations in Los Angeles (2016) and Las Vegas at the Aria Resort & Casino (2018), along with the expansion of its sister concept, Catch Steak Aspen (2021).

For more information on Catch Hospitality Group, please visit catchrestaurants.com or follow @catch on Instagram.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Media Contacts:

Ashley Farkas

MGM Resorts Public Relations

[email protected]

Matt Brooks

Alchemy Group on behalf of Catch Hospitality Group

[email protected]

SOURCE The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas