From Space to Earth: Margaritaville Unveils Mission Patch to Support ISS National Lab Research Projects

The patch will be available for purchase with all proceeds supporting ISS National Lab-sponsored research to benefit life on Earth through space-based research

ORLANDO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday at the Space Economy Summit, hosted by The Economist, Margaritaville announced the launch of a unique mission patch in support of research sponsored by the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory. This mission patch, inspired by Jimmy Buffett's enduring commitment to environmental conservation, has been many years in the making and symbolizes a significant step towards advancing space-based research to better understand, evaluate, and improve our planet.

Margaritaville Mission Patch

Mission patches have played a major role in engaging the public with the space program. In the past, space agencies have created patches to bring relevancy to specific missions, and mission patches have been popularized in movies and entertainment communities. Now, this represents the first opportunity for a patch to directly contribute to the funding of research on the space station.

The patch and its likeness, inspired by the iconic Jimmy Buffett, will be available for purchase online, in retail stores, and at Margaritaville destinations. All proceeds will be donated to the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space® (CASIS®), the organization responsible for managing the ISS National Laboratory. This initiative aims to support ongoing research efforts that align with the ISS National Lab mission of benefitting life on Earth through space-based investigations, including evaluation of our planet in ways that may address sustainable and efficient practices for future generations.

Over the years, the ISS National Lab has sponsored a variety of research investigations and technology demonstrations aimed at better understanding our planet - from supporting remote sensing investigations that can leverage the unique vantage point of the space station to projects aimed at advancing cleaning solutions for resource constrained environments on Earth where water is scarce. The space station represents a novel environment to advance investigations that may bring value to humanity in ways not possible on our planet.

The space station is prominently featured in the patch as it orbits overhead a tropical paradise. In original concepts of the mission patch developed years ago by Buffett, he inserted both daytime and nighttime elements as the station encounters 16 sunrises and sunsets every day. An avid boater and pilot, Buffett felt compelled to incorporate a nautical compass on the mission patch, further entrenching his passions into the design. The Margaritaville team sought to honor Jimmy's legacy for this project by keeping the initial patch design as close to prior workings as possible.

"At Margaritaville, we've always believed in the importance of protecting the places and experiences that bring people joy," said Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer of Margaritaville. "Partnering with the ISS National Lab on this mission patch is an exciting extension of our brand's commitment to making the world a better place. We're proud that proceeds from this initiative will help fund innovative research with the potential to shape a more sustainable future for us all."

"The ISS National Lab is incredibly grateful to Margaritaville for their generous commitment to advancing space-based research through the proceeds of this meaningful mission patch," said Ray Lugo, Chief Executive Officer of CASIS, manager of the ISS National Lab. "This contribution not only honors the spirit of Margaritaville but also supports groundbreaking R&D onboard the International Space Station that aims to improve life here on Earth. It's a powerful example of how creative partnerships can help us push the boundaries of science for the benefit of all humanity."

To learn more about this collaboration, including how to obtain your own mission patch from Margaritaville in support of the ISS National Lab, please visit margaritavillestore.com/collections/international-space-station.

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Laboratory® allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve quality of life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology, and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space™ (CASIS™) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit our website.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, CASIS accepts corporate and individual donations to help advance science in space for the benefit of humanity. For more information, visit our donations page.

About Margaritaville:

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 40 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline positioned across a variety of full-service and boutique hotel and resort brands, branded real estate, and gaming properties, all complemented by an extensive suite of food and beverage concepts, including Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, and LandShark Bar & Grill.

Hotel brands include Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, Compass by Margaritaville, Margaritaville Beach House, and the all-inclusive product, Margaritaville Island Reserve®. Further elevating experiences, Margaritaville's branded real estate includes Latitude Margaritaville, "55 and better" active adult brand; Margaritaville Cottages, Villas and Residences; One Particular Harbour Margaritaville; and Margaritaville Vacation Club.

The newest brand additions to Margaritaville properties include the rapidly-growing Camp Margaritaville Resorts and Margaritaville at Sea. Additionally, consumers can escape every day through a collection of lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a SiriusXM radio station, License to Chill: The Margaritaville Podcast, and more.

More than 20 million travelers and consumers every year change their latitude and attitude with Margaritaville. For more information, visit www.margaritaville.com and follow Margaritaville on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

