From Spearhead Group to Spearhead Global: Spirits Packaging Leader Announces Global Rebrand

Leading spirits packaging company announces global rebrand. The Spearhead Group is now Spearhead Global.

"Since Spearhead was founded, we have been driven by the desire to innovate and challenge the status quo," said Heather Fritzsche, CEO and co-founder of Spearhead Global. "With this rebrand, we are embracing a global perspective, one that enhances our offerings and ensures our clients and partners benefit from solutions as diverse and dynamic as the challenges presented."

As part of the larger initiative, a rebranded website offers an enhanced experience for both current and prospective clients and partners and better captures the dynamic and innovative solutions Spearhead Global offers. Additionally, the company has acquired over 2000 square feet of office space in a historic mill that serves as their headquarters.

Spearhead Global invites all their partners to be part of their celebration by connecting on LinkedIn to keep up with the latest insights on the rebrand as well as the latest packaging trends. Discover more at spearheadglobal.com, and follow them on LinkedIn at @spearheadglobal.

About Spearhead Global

A global leader in packaging innovation, Spearhead Global combines over 50 years of experience to deliver packaging solutions that enhance brand storytelling, efficiency, sustainability, and consumer experience. Founded in 2018 by Heather Fritzsche, CEO, and Robert Catalano, Chief Innovation Officer, Spearhead Global was recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list in 2023.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, with innovation centers in Louisville, KY and Yardley, PA, Spearhead Global's reach extends internationally through independently owned companies in Mexico, China, India, and Italy. As a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBENC) and member of Women of the Vine & Spirits, Spearhead Global prioritizes both ethical practices and environmental responsibility through their foundation, Spearhead Project Earth™.

CONTACT:

Spearhead Global

10 N. MAIN STREET

YARDLEY, PA, 19067

215-769-9008

[email protected]

SOURCE Spearhead Global