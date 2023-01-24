From Startup to Shark Tank: Small Businesses Launch and Grow With Mentoring Support During National Mentoring Month

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Mentoring Month, entrepreneurs are harnessing the power of mentoring to launch their businesses to new levels of success. Entrepreneurs who work with a mentor are five times more likely to start a business – and report higher revenues and increased business growth – according to SCORE, a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration and the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors.

Mentoring: From Startup to Shark Tank

SCORE mentors provide entrepreneurs with critical guidance, as well as practical tools and resources, free of charge Tweet this Entrepreneurs Garret and Dakota Porter took their idea from startup to Shark Tank with help from SCORE mentors Tanya Berg and Ed Ketterer.

Ten years ago, Dakota and Garret Porter were teenagers when they turned to SCORE to shape their idea to add LED lights to snowboards into a business. "We didn't know anything," says Dakota. The brothers worked with SCORE mentors Tanya Berg and Ed Ketterer to establish a business plan, develop a structure, apply for patents and seek funding. "Our SCORE mentors took us seriously, helping us get off the ground and take tangible steps to start our business," adds Garret.

Recently, the Porters fulfilled their dream to appear on Shark Tank, garnering priceless exposure for their company, Action Glow, plus a $200,000 investment in their patented LED lighting kits for sporting equipment. Their advice to other entrepreneurs: "Get a mentor right away. Your net worth is your network. We are super fortunate to have business experts in our corner. We are still learning every day, but when we have a challenge, we know we have someone who can guide us in the right direction."

Free, Expert Small Business Advice

SCORE mentoring sessions are collaborative, confidential meetings between small business owners and a mentor, either in-person or remotely via phone, email, video or online chat. During these sessions, entrepreneurs can share their business goals, challenges and questions. SCORE mentors will offer advice, resources and insights to guide business owners in their next best steps.

"Mentors make a difference. With years of real-world knowledge and experience, SCORE mentors provide entrepreneurs with critical guidance, as well as practical tools and resources, free of charge," explains SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. Since its launch nearly 60 years ago, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start or grow a business.

To request your free, small business mentor or to learn more, visit www.score.org/find-mentor.

About SCORE:

SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services nationwide, creating 25,084 new businesses and 71,475 non-owner jobs in 2021 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

