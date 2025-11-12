From Startup to Standout: Nimble Gravity Named Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Finalist in the Emerging SI Category

Recognition highlights innovation, velocity, and real-world impact through Microsoft Azure, OpenAI, Microsoft Fabric, and Databricks.

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimble Gravity, a leading data, AI, and digital engineering consultancy, has been named a Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Finalist in the Emerging SI category. Selected from more than 2,100 nominations across the Americas, the Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards recognize organizations that are delivering outstanding customer outcomes and business transformation on the Microsoft cloud, including Azure OpenAI Service, Copilot Studio, Microsoft Fabric, and Databricks.

This recognition underscores Nimble Gravity's focus on moving enterprises beyond AI experimentation and into production-grade systems that are secure, compliant, scalable, and tied directly to measurable business impact.

"This recognition from Microsoft validates our mission to move enterprises from AI experiments to production AI systems that actually deliver value," said Matt Jackson, President of Nimble Gravity. "In a very short time, we've scaled from a startup to a top-performing Microsoft partner, helping clients deploy AI that is governed, measurable, and aligned to the realities of their business."

Accelerating Enterprise AI and Data Transformation

At the center of Nimble Gravity's work are proprietary pragmatic accelerators that help enterprises ship real AI and data solutions faster:

An agentic AI application accelerator program that helps teams design, build, and deploy production-ready AI applications and agents in weeks—not quarters—using Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Copilot Studio and Azure AI Foundry, with enterprise-grade security, governance, and observability.

A data lakehouse accelerator program that modernizes data foundations on Microsoft Fabric and Databricks, enabling analytics, AI agentic experiences, and GenAI workloads on top of a trusted, well-governed data core.

These accelerators are designed to meet organizations where they are—whether they are just starting with GenAI or are already running multiple pilots—and to move quickly from proof of concept to production with clear business KPIs.

A Rapidly Growing Microsoft Partner

Nimble Gravity's partnership with Microsoft has expanded rapidly across data, AI, and digital engineering. The company's teams work alongside clients to:

Modernize data platforms and governance on Fabric and Databricks.

Build and deploy AI agents and intelligent applications using Azure OpenAI Service, Azure AI Foundry, and Copilot Studio.

Integrate AI into mission-critical workflows with strong MLOps, observability, and compliance.

"Our growth with Microsoft has been driven by a simple idea: enterprises don't need another AI proof of concept—they need production AI," added Jeff Dodge, CRO of Nimble Gravity. "Being named a Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Finalist validates that our approach is working for clients, and that together with Microsoft we're delivering real, durable transformation."

About Nimble Gravity

Founded in 2019, Nimble Gravity is a global consultancy specializing in data and AI-led business transformation. The firm provides strategy, data science, digital engineering, and technology design services across industries, helping clients unlock growth and operational excellence. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Nimble Gravity also has offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Buenos Aires, and Medellín. More information is available at www.nimblegravity.com.

