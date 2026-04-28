From Startups to Global Enterprises: Globee® Awards Mark Over Two Decades of Recognizing Achievements in Business and the Workplace

Established in 2003, the Globee® Awards continue to recognize achievements across industries through a merit-based, data-driven evaluation process

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, mark over two decades of recognizing achievements at the workplace and across business operations since their establishment in 2003.

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Over the years, the Globee® Awards have welcomed participation from organizations of all sizes, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, and non-profit organizations. The programs recognize achievements across industries, reflecting contributions from teams, departments, and professionals across all levels within organizations.

Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements spanning areas such as business performance, leadership, innovation, technology, operations, customer initiatives, and workplace practices. Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, reflecting the diverse ways organizations create impact.

Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent process, with participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide and guided by defined scoring criteria. Recognition is determined based on evaluation scores, and not all nominations may receive an award.

Across industries, business awards are commonly viewed as a form of third-party recognition, helping organizations communicate their achievements to customers, employees, and stakeholders, while supporting credibility, visibility, and differentiation.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Across 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across industries and sectors. The programs are open to organizations of all sizes, and evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent process, with participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide.

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SOURCE Globee Awards