FROM STATESIDE TO SILVERSTONE: JIM BEAM® AND THE CADILLAC FORMULA 1® TEAM TOAST TO AMERICA'S 250TH AT THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX

In time for Silverstone, Jim Beam will debut its latest global anthem spot, "Better View" celebrating the fans who make race day their own.

"Better View' is a celebration of the fans who turn race day into something bigger than the race itself regardless of where they are viewing the track," said KK Hall, global vice president of marketing at Jim Beam. "We believe the best moments are shared together, and this campaign is rooted in the friendships, traditions and connections that make race day memorable. From pre-race rituals to post-race celebrations, it's not about where you're watching from – it's about who you're with."

The campaign kicks off a series of moments surrounding the team's first Silverstone race week, the first being a Cadillac Formula 1® Team x Jim Beam Pit Stop BBQ that comes to life on July 1. A Fourth of July-themed BBQ will transform race week into a home away from home, with team members and guests coming together over live music, slow-smoked barbecue and the Southern hospitality synonymous with Jim Beam.

The celebrations will continue by honoring the people that create greatness, from the hands crafting Jim Beam bourbon in Clermont, Kentucky, to the crews building the newest Formula 1® contender. Members of the Cadillac Formula 1® Team will be first to hold the new collectible 2026 Jim Beam White x Cadillac Formula 1® Team Limited Edition Bottle.

As the American team, we're proud to celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary at Silverstone – bringing some American tradition to our home away from home," said Tyler Epp, Global Head of Commercial Strategy, Cadillac F1® Team. "Bringing people together to celebrate the Fourth of July, alongside a partner like Jim Beam, authenticates the foundational values on which the Cadillac F1® Team is being built."

Best Enjoyed Together. Best Enjoyed Responsibly.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

Notes to Editors

More than a sponsorship, this story has been 90 years in the making. Every evening, Jim Beam, the brand's legendary founder, would place a mason jar of his proprietary yeast – the living heart of his protected recipe – in the front seat of his Cadillac and drive it home to protect it from fire and prohibition. This daily ritual preserved the essential ingredient that still defines Jim Beam's unmatched flavor enjoyed today around the world. Today, Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh generation master distiller, still drives a Cadillac, a quiet tribute to the car that helped safeguard his family legacy.

About Jim Beam®

Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by eight generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh Generation Master Distiller, and Freddie Noe, Jim Beam's eighth Generation Master Distiller, have stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black®, and Jim Beam Flavors, among other offerings. For more information, go to www.jimbeam.com @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on Twitter.

About the Cadillac Formula 1® Team

The Cadillac Formula 1® Team is a specialist motor racing team competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team has operations in Fishers, Indiana (USA); Charlotte, North Carolina (USA); and Silverstone, Northamptonshire (UK). With the confidence to dream big and the passion to deliver, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team is building everything from the ground up – from high-performance race cars to an inclusive, values-driven culture. The team will make its Formula 1® debut in 2026.



About TWG Motorsports

TWG Motorsports is the motorsports entity of TWG Global, unifying a robust racing portfolio across the world's biggest stages in Formula 1®, INDYCAR, Formula E, IMSA, and NASCAR. With strategic partnerships that include General Motors on the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and ownership of Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing and Spire Motorsports, TWG Motorsports combines deep technical expertise, proven competitive excellence and industry-leading business acumen. TWG Motorsports is committed to innovating, growing and winning at the highest levels of the sport. Learn more at TWGMotorsports.com.



About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium American whiskeys, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki® and Hibiki®; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequilas and Roku® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Bartender Created Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society, and aims to have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

SOURCE Jim Beam