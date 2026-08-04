WHERE CRAFT MEETS CREATIVITY: JAMES B. BEAM DISTILLING CO. LAUNCHES CREATOR CAMPUS

New open call gives podcasters, musicians and multidisciplinary creators the opportunity to create original work in one of America's most iconic whiskey destinations.

CLERMONT, Ky., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- James B. Beam Distilling Co. (JBBDCo.), home to American whiskey brands including Jim Beam®, the world's no. 1 bourbon, Knob Creek® and Basil Hayden®, today announced the launch of Creator Campus, a new initiative that invites podcasters, musicians, filmmakers, digital creators and storytellers to apply for the opportunity to develop original work at its historic Clermont, Kentucky campus.

James B. Beam Distillery, Podcast Studio

Rooted in more than 200 years of American whiskey-making tradition, Creator Campus transforms a portion of the JBBDCo. campus into a dedicated creative environment where heritage and contemporary culture intersect. Selected participants will receive access to the distillery's expansive grounds and distinctive spaces to bring projects to life - from recording podcasts and filming content to producing music and hosting collaborative retreats.

More than a production space, Creator Campus offers an immersive experience at the home of Jim Beam®. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the distillery through whiskey tastings, educational experiences, restaurants, special releases and signature events, including the Clermont Supper Club series, while drawing inspiration from the craftsmanship, people and traditions that have shaped the Beam family legacy for generations.

WHY JAMES B. BEAM DISTILLING CO. IS LAUNCHING CREATOR CAMPUS

For decades, the James B. Beam Distilling Co. campus has welcomed visitors from around the world to experience the history and craftsmanship behind the spirit. With Creator Campus, JBBDCo. is expanding that legacy by creating a place where today's creators can produce original work in an authentic setting unlike a traditional studio.

As creators increasingly seek distinctive, real-world locations that inspire storytelling and collaboration, Creator Campus offers access to one of America's most iconic distilleries as both a creative workspace and cultural destination. The initiative reflects JBBDCo.'s ongoing commitment to craftsmanship, hospitality and bringing people together through meaningful experiences.

"At its core, JBBDCo. has always been about craft - making something meaningful to be shared, bringing people together," said Freddie Noe, eighth-generation master distiller at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. "Creator Campus builds on that tradition by opening our doors in a new way, inviting creators to draw inspiration from this place as I have and create something entirely their own."

HOW TO APPLY

Creators interested in applying can visit HERE to learn more and submit an application. Emerging and established creators including podcasters, musicians, filmmakers, digital creators and storytellers are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to bring their creative vision to life at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. campus.

Selected participants will be chosen based on the originality of their ideas, their creative vision and their alignment with the collaborative spirit and storytelling that define the JBBDCo. brand.

Creator Campus is open only to content creators and influencers who are 21 years of age or older. Additional eligibility requirements and official terms and conditions apply.

About James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Founded by America's first family of bourbon, the James B. Beam Distilling Co. has crafted genuine American Whiskey since 1795. Its portfolio includes globally coveted and award-winning whiskey brands including Jim Beam®, Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, Booker's®, Baker's®, Little Book®, Legent®, Old Tub®, Old Overholt®, Old Crow®, and Old Grand-Dad®. Maintaining the whiskey traditions of eight generations of family distillers while advancing the category through innovation, the Beam family has defined what American Whiskey could be and should be for more than 225 years. The James B. Beam Distilling Co. crafts American Whiskey with genuine, quality ingredients that are distilled and aged without compromise at its family distilleries in Clermont, Kentucky.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium American whiskeys, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki® and Hibiki®; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequilas and Roku® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Bartender Created Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society, and aims to have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

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SOURCE Jim Beam