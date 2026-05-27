Jim Beam Teams Up with Artist, That Lawn Dude, and US Soccer Legend Tim Howard to Bring "Home Field Advantage" to Fans Nationwide Ahead of the World's Biggest Tournament

The campaign begins at Jim Beam's distillery in Clermont, Kentucky, where Kentucky-native lawn artist Chase Steson, known as That Lawn Dude, brings "Home Field Advantage" to life. Using his signature precision mow style, Steson carved a massive message of support into the distillery grounds. With a backdrop of Jim Beam's iconic barn, the installation is bold in scale and unmistakably American in spirit, serving as a rallying cry for fans of soccer's biggest stage.

"The lawn is my medium, and Jim Beam gave me the ultimate canvas - their own home field," said Steson. "This one is for the USMNT and for every fan out there who wants to show up for the team. If I can inspire even one person to grab their mower, flowers, chalk, spray paint - whatever they've got - and put their support for the team out into the world, we've done something real."

Today's activation is the latest chapter in Jim Beam's journey to the pitch, which began with the brand's 'Home Field Advantage' campaign spot earlier this Spring, featuring American soccer legend Tim Howard, who spent his career playing in some of the loudest, most electric stadiums on the planet. Howard knows firsthand that fan energy doesn't stay in the stands.

"Jim Beam understands the power of fan energy and how it can fuel a team," commented Howard. "I've played in front of packed stadiums, and I can tell you firsthand that the players on the field know when the whole country is behind them. That energy builds, travels, and makes a real impact. That's what Jim Beam is tapping into with this campaign. You don't have to be in the stadium - you just have to show up. Mow a message into your lawn, write it on your window, and shout it from your stoop. The team will feel it."

"At Jim Beam, we know fans are the ones who create the atmosphere that makes this tournament special," said Regan Clarke, vice president of American Whiskey at Suntory Global Spirits. "Whether it's gathering with friends, decorating your space, or showing support in your own way, we want to bring energy to fans wherever they are and encourage them to create their own home field advantage."

Fans can join the movement by sharing their own "Home Field Advantage" displays by tagging @JimBeamOfficial on Instagram and enter at HomeField.JimBeam.com for a chance to win a special "Home Field Hosting Haul" kit.

The road doesn't stop in Kentucky. Jim Beam will be in Chicago for the USMNT send-off match next month, followed by a third stop in Venice Beach. Fans are invited to follow along on @JimBeamOfficial and keep an eye out for exciting reveals in both cities throughout match weekends.

However fans are watching, Jim Beam has them covered. Consumers can order the 2026 limited-edition Jim Beam x USSF bottle, mix up a Beam & Lemonade, and toast to the team from wherever you are.

In the lead-up to the tournament, Jim Beam will roll out a fully integrated campaign across digital, social and experiential platforms, with consumer activations designed to deepen engagement and drive fan participation nationwide.

The campaign will run across select cable channels, YouTube TV, Roku, Netflix, ESPN+, Peacock, Meta & Reddit.

About Jim Beam®:

Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by eight generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh-generation Master Distiller, and Freddie Noe, Jim Beam's eighth-generation Master Distiller, have stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black®, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut, Jim Beam Flavors, and Jim Beam Rye among other offerings. For more information, go to www.jimbeam.com, @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on Twitter.

About Suntory Global Spirits:

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Press Contacts:

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Jim Beam® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2026 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY

SOURCE Jim Beam