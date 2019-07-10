From Store to Home, Appliance Retailers Must Be Consistent with Customer Service, J.D. Power Finds

"Sales staff and service, and home delivery and installation are the most impactful factors on customer satisfaction for appliance retailers," said Christina Cooley, Director of the At-Home Practice at J.D. Power . "If retailers can remain consistent from start to the final finish of installation, they will have the most satisfied customers and a leg up in such a competitive market."

Study Results

Best Buy ranks highest in customer satisfaction with a score of 864, followed by Lowe's (857).

The 2019 Appliance Retailer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 2,028 customers who purchased appliances from a major appliance retailer in the last 12 months. The study was fielded in January 2019.

