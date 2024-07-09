From Stray to Statesman: Rocky, the Resilient Rescue Dog, Runs for President

Rocky was originally called Slider because he didn't quite know how to walk on a leash. He would instead slide across the floor. Despite his challenging start, Rocky quickly learned to trust and won the hearts of everyone with his sweet and loving nature. His positive demeanor shined through, leading SAFE Animal Shelter in Middleburg, Florida to take him in on February 23, saving him from potential euthanasia.

That same day, K9s For Warriors , the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from invisible wounds of war, knew Rocky needed a second chance and brought him to train for his new purpose: saving a Veteran's life. While at K9s, it was apparent he was destined for something greater. His stoic and goofy yet confident personality made him the ideal presidential candidate. He is proof that no matter where you come from, you can make a positive impact in the lives of others.

Rocky's platform is one every American and dog can get behind. Read about it from him firsthand!

Compassionate Leadership: As a future Service Dog, I embody empathy, compassion and unwavering loyalty to Veterans in need. My commitment to serving our nation's heroes knows no bounds and I will bring these qualities to the highest office in the land!

Paw-sitive Policies for All: My platform focuses on implementing paw-sitive policies that prioritize the well-being and happiness of Veterans and Americans alike. With my battle buddy at my side, I will be sure to promote belly rubs and ample treats as a basic right! I promise to work tirelessly to make America a better place.

Support for Veterans and Service Animals: As a Service Dog in training, I understand the importance of supporting our Veterans and service animals. I will advocate for access to improved care, assistance programs and recognition for the invaluable contributions of our Veterans and their furry companions.

Promotion of Paw-sitivity and Kindness: I will lead by example and promote paw-sitivity, kindness and love in everything I do. Together, we can wag our tails and spread joy to all corners of the country.

"A Service Dog provides the unconditional love, support and kindness this country needs," said Dan Bean, CEO of K9s For Warriors. "Rocky is the perfect symbol of hope for Americans, especially those who have served. He will raise awareness about Service Dogs and how they are proven to help struggling Veterans. Rocky is ready to lead with a wag and a woof."

Sparkling Ice, the proud sponsor of Rocky's presidential campaign, believes he will be the best representative to share the incredible impact of all Service Dogs.

"Rocky's candidacy is a great reminder of the important work that Service Dogs do in communities across America every single day," said Veronica Blankenship, Chief People and Communications Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company, the makers of Sparkling Ice. "By training rescue dogs to be service animals for Veterans in need, K9s For Warriors is saving lives at both ends of the leash. Talking Rain supports Rocky's promise to wag more and bark less and our joint commitment to wellness, community and inclusivity."

"Rocky's story is one of resilience, hope and the indomitable spirit of second chances," said Joe, Rocky's K9 Trainer. "He embodies values like loyalty, courage and unwavering love."

Roughly 20 Veterans take their own lives each day. Rocky and K9s For Warriors are determined to change that through the research-backed healing power of highly trained Service Dogs. There are also more than three million dogs in shelters in the U.S. Nearly 400,000 dogs are euthanized each year, according to ASPCA.

Rocky's first campaign stops will be in Washington, DC on July 10 and Philadelphia on July 11.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With most dogs being rescues, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from the University of Arizona's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their Veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors remains committed to bringing widespread awareness to Veterans' mental health and contributing to policy-level reform.

The organization's operation facilities include: K9s For Warriors National Headquarters (Ponte Vedra, FL) Davis Family Mega Kennel (Ponte Vedra, FL) Petco Love K9 Center (San Antonio, TX) and Warrior Ranch (Just north of San Antonio, TX).

Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Instagram | X

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the #1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in +Caffeine and +Energy). Talking Rain drinks have zero sugar, are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants, and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal well-being, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit https://talkingrain.com/

SOURCE K9s For Warriors