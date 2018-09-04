From Student to Instructor: Local Entrepreneur Opens Kumon Center in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kumon Method has been a part of Rati Kanani's life for the past 12 years. She was enrolled in the Kumon Math and Reading Program for four years and worked as a center assistant throughout high school and college. Now, at the age of 28, she is bringing the enrichment program to her community with the opening of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Clarks Summit.

"When I was working as a center assistant at the local Kumon Center in college, I knew that I eventually wanted to open my own center, but also knew that I needed to get to a specific point in my life that would allow me to become a small business owner," said Kanani, owner and Instructor of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Clarks Summit. "That time is now and I couldn't be more excited to bring the Kumon Method to the community of Clarks Summit."

The Kumon Method empowers preschool to high school aged children to become self-learners and is designed to advance math and reading skills while fostering a love for learning. It goes beyond traditional tutoring by actively developing critical thinking skills as children progress independently through a carefully crafted curriculum.

"The closest Kumon Center to Clarks Summit was 60 miles away," said Kanani. "Some local parents were making that drive twice a week, but it became too much for them. I'm honored to fill a need in the community and look forward to providing students with the same opportunities that I had when I was their age."

Kumon sparks critical thinking, establishes a pattern of success and builds confidence that can lead to accelerated learning throughout life.

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills. Founded in 1958, Kumon celebrates its 60th year serving children worldwide. Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in 50 countries and regions.

