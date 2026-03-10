From Studio to Boardroom, No Outfit Change Required: Award-Winning Graphene-X Drops First Women's Capsule with Kyorene®

New three-piece collection blends patented, Graphene-infused fabric with elevated design for women moving from workouts to workdays without outfit changes

HONG KONG, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphene-X , the advanced materials performance brand with cutting-edge fabrics, announces the launch of its first dedicated women's activewear collection. Created in collaboration with Kyorene ®, a materials innovation company, the three-piece elevated capsule is designed as the base layer for women who live in motion and dress with intention. Crafted with graphene-infused Kyorene® fabric, the capsule is made to keep up with long, layered days. When life takes women from morning pilates straight to back-to-back calls, a cross-town walk to meet friends before school pickup, a flight across time zones straight into activities, or plans that stretch into the evening, their clothes are expected to perform just as seamlessly. Yet few do. Women move between environments, but their clothes stay static, designed for one moment instead of many. The collection's engineered essentials are designed with proprietary fabric technology, offering performance properties such as thermal regulation, bacteriostatic, deodorizing, and UV resistance that move with the wearer through whatever life demands.

Designed with Material Integrity at the Core

Unlike traditional performance brands that rely on compression or coatings, Graphene-X integrates graphene directly into the fiber structure itself, creating a lineup that stays fresh, adapts to wherever the day (or trip) goes, and holds up through repeat wears.

The GRAPHDRY™ and GRAPHMOTION™ fabric technologies regulate body temperature, fight off odors, dry fast, and hold their shape wear after wear. By maintaining a steady body temperature, it keeps wearers comfortable through the shifts of an active day, from morning movement to a chilly office to an evening out. Odor resistance means feeling fresh and confident, no matter how long the day runs. Fast-drying fibers make travel and repeat wear effortless, eliminating the need for constant washing or outfit changes. And with a structure that holds its shape, pieces look as polished at the end of the day as they did that morning. The goal is for each piece to truly earn its place in a wardrobe and become something women will reach for over and over again.

"For years, we've been perfecting performance fabrics for daily wear, using Graphene to create pieces that handle whatever our customers' routines throw at them," said Jorge Barros, Founder and CEO of Graphene-X. "Women's routines don't pause between roles, and neither should their clothing. We applied years of materials expertise to create pieces that look intentional and polished while performing at the level modern lifestyles actually demand."

A Three-Piece Capsule Built for Everyday Movement

The new collection includes three essential pieces, each available in Black and Navy, in sizes XS - XL:

Nourish Tank Shirt ($69): A lightweight, breathable base layer with built-in support that dries fast and resists odor.

Thermagraph Pants ($99): High-waisted, durable pants engineered to hold their shape (no slip-downs or ride-ups), with a removable belt that makes them feel polished enough for meetings, dinners, or airport lounges.

Everywhere Jumpsuit ($119): A one-and-done piece that blends performance stretch with a refined silhouette. The removable belt allows for a quick vibe shift from casual to elevated.

"This collection has its roots in an unexpected place—a virtual yoga class I started hosting for our team during the pandemic," said Lynn Sha Deligny of Kyorene. "It quickly revealed a gap in the market; though the team was energized by building movement into the workday, needing to change clothes was a real barrier. To solve, I brought a design-first perspective to make the most out of performance technology that actually delivers. It's not athleisure that compromises on style, or workwear that can't keep up with your body. It's both, without apology."

To learn more about the Graphene-X x Kyorene collection, visit www.graphene-x.com .

About Graphene-X

Founded in 2019, Graphene-X is a performance apparel brand built on advanced materials science and human-centered design. The company engineers versatile, durable clothing that adapts across environments and activities, with a focus on longevity, function, and everyday wearability. By prioritizing material innovation over fast-moving trends, Graphene-X creates pieces designed to perform consistently over time and reduce the need for constant replacement.

About Kyorene

Kyorene is a materials innovation company specializing in graphene-infused fibers that enhance comfort, durability, and performance. By embedding graphene directly into yarns, Kyorene creates fabrics with natural thermoregulation, antibacterial properties, and long-lasting structure, supporting wellness and balance through everyday materials.

