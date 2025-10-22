From 'studying abroad' to 'living abroad': Abroad by Lodgerin centralizes housing, administration and guidance to help organizations manage international programs

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an increasingly interconnected academic world, international mobility continues growing: 6.9 million students now study abroad, nearly three times more than at the start of the century. Studying abroad inevitably means living abroad, making the challenge not just selecting a program but ensuring a safe, transparent, and well-managed stay.

Today, housing remains the main barrier. In Europe, the gap between supply and demand exceeds 3 million beds, a shortage expected to widen in the coming years, especially in major university cities. This imbalance affects enrollment, program reputation, and the overall student experience.

On-site management has also become essential. Reports recommend 24/7 support and integrated communication channels, yet the use of well-being services by international students remains low compared to their actual needs. Stronger coordination between universities, housing providers, and students is more necessary than ever.

Abroad by Lodgerin: technology and support for studying and living abroad

Abroad enhances universities to take control of the international experience, from program admission to check-out. Designed for universities and organizations managing global mobility programs, Abroad simplifies administration by unifying housing, documentation, and services such as transportation, emergency help, and assistance in one digital environment.

It operates within Lodgerin's ecosystem alongside Arrento, which allows to manage mid-term accommodations for property owners, and Arribo, an app that supports students throughout their stay. Together, they create a connected environment that improves communication, efficiency, and experience for all.

Abroad's main features include:

Program dashboard: overview of all active programs with occupancy and financial data.

overview of all active programs with occupancy and financial data. Program creation: design and customize programs with housing and service options, create groups, assign coordinators, and allocate housing easily.

design and customize programs with housing and service options, create groups, assign coordinators, and allocate housing easily. Personalized housing proposals: manage accommodations tailored to each student's profile.

manage accommodations tailored to each student's profile. Service management: includes airport pickup, 24/7 emergency response, orientation, and health support.

includes airport pickup, 24/7 emergency response, orientation, and health support. Document tracking: monitor submissions and validations in real time.

monitor submissions and validations in real time. Payment management: integrated collection and tracking.

integrated collection and tracking. Student support: communication tools for continuous assistance.

communication tools for continuous assistance. Real-time reports: program progress, occupancy, and finances with automated updates.

Beyond technology, Lodgerin adds a human touch, offering assistance before, during, and after relocation to reduce risks, solve issues, and improve quality. "Behind every process, there are people, and Lodgerin is there for them," says Óscar Rubio, founder of Lodgerin.

Why now?

With record mobility demand, housing shortages, and new transparency standards, a change of model is essential. Abroad gives universities a practical solution to optimize operations, standardize processes, and enhance the international living experience.

About Lodgerin

Lodgerin is the first digital ecosystem for international mobility, connecting universities, companies, and housing providers with personalized services. Founded in 2022 by Óscar Rubio, the company combines technology and human support through three interconnected solutions: Abroad (for universities and organizations), Arrento (for property owners and real estate institutions), and Arribo (for tenants).

Operating in cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon, Milan, Rome, Dubai, and Miami, Lodgerin manages over 90,000 housing units under its guiding principle, "We do care."

