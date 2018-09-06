From Successful Broker to Leading Developer, Brad Zackson Brings His Creativity and Entrepreneurial Spirit to Dynamic Star

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad Zackson, a leading figure in real estate development, finance and management in New York City, brings his decades of experience to Dynamic Star, LLC. Known for his creative approach and "out of the box" thinking to real estate development, Zackson has a proven ability to identify market opportunities and anticipate future development trends. Since 1992, Zackson has worked on development projects totaling 5 million square feet, helping to realize more than $3 billion in total value.

Zackson launched his career during the late eighties and early nineties managing and supervising over 45,000 units in the New York area. During this period, Zackson formed his firm Dynamic Realty, a company specializing in cooperative and condominium conversions and re-sales. Over the next several years, he successfully converted over 5,000 apartments into co-ops and condominiums in the New York metropolitan area.

Now, Zackson brings his expertise to Dynamic Star, a full-service real estate development, investment and marketing firm headquartered in Greenwich, CT. Throughout his career, Zackson has been actively involved in steering complex real estate projects through the various stages of the development process: from navigating complex land use, zoning and underwriting requirements, to investment analysis, purchase, development, management, operations, as well as marketing and sales.

Notably, Zackson has a history of working collaboratively with local communities and government agencies. In Sao Paulo, Brazil, Zackson developed The Singapore Project, a 17,000 unit development for low income families, developed in close coordination with city's Mayor, Housing Secretary, and the Inter-Development Bank. In Miami, Florida, Zackson worked closely with community leaders to rezone Biscayne Shores Village, a 1.1 million square feet master-planned community of residential, retail, commercial, and park space.

Most recently, Zackson was the driving force in the acquisition and assemblage of three significant properties in Long Island City. Zackson spearheaded the critical pre-construction development aspects for the project known as the "Clock Tower Building," by strategically merging two adjacent properties with different owners, combining an expedited purchase of air rights from the MTA, and creating a 1 million square foot development site.

His entrepreneurial spirit extends to the philanthropic realm, where he has an extensive history of work supporting children's groups and the disabled community. In 1995, his efforts were formally recognized by the Greater New York Councils Boy Scouts of America, which awarded Zackson for his work with disabled scouts.

A native of New York City, Zackson is active in New York civic, philanthropic and local political circles. Zackson has served on the Board of the Central Park Conservancy, the Board of New York CARES, the Board of the Association of Builders and Owners (ABO), and the Board of the Jewish Museum of New York, among others.

Zackson's contributions and community leadership have also been recognized by a number of area nonprofits and civic organizations. Zackson is a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Joseph V. Giffuni Memorial Award.

About Dynamic Star:

Dynamic Star, LLC is a full-service real estate development, investment and marketing firm headquartered in Greenwich CT, with expertise in a broad range of real estate, construction and financial disciplines, including land use, zoning and underwriting. Its founding principals have over 35 years of experience in New York City real estate development, investment and construction.

Press Contact:

Sunshine Sachs

dynamicstar@sunshinesachs.com

212-691-2800

SOURCE Dynamic Star, LLC

Related Links

https://dynamicstarllc.com

