From Surprise to Impact

The Accidental $15,000 Food Relief Donation That Generated Over $100,000 in Assistance

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Ministry, a humanitarian group bringing food relief and other living essentials to underprivileged people in Bangladesh. For the past four years they have brought food relief along with supplies, clothing and more to some of the most remote villages in Bangladesh.

Recently an amazing article was published about us in the Washington Post:

Food Distribution in a Rural Bangladesh Village.
Educational Projects
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2023/06/29/charity-reddit-mistake-bangladesh-gofundme/

Since 2020 Lotus Ministry has brought meals to thousands as well as clothing, educational supplies, and other support. Their goal: to bring essential humanitarian resources to rural communities who need them most. These programs play a pivotal role in combating food insecurity, ensuring that individuals and families have consistent access to nutritious meals.

Other charities are certainly doing amazing work. However, their efforts are often directed within larger cities. Lotus Ministry brings measurable relief wherever we host our programs, mostly to distant rural locations. 

Lotus Ministry intro video. . . . . . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qsWrGbzW3M

A recent food program: . . . . . . . . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWerccHK_gQ

New educational center. . . . . . . . . https://youtu.be/gtCCCBHbKmI

Learn more about us here: . . . . . . https://lotusministrytrust.org/ 

In its commitment to humanitarian relief, Lotus Ministry Trust has begun a comprehensive education program for disadvantaged youth throughout northern Bangladesh. Our integration of education showcases a visionary approach aimed at nurturing thriving and resilient communities in the long run.

In particular, children benefit immensely from consistent access to nutritious food, supporting their physical growth, cognitive development, and educational attainment.

Moreover, food relief fosters community resilience by promoting social cohesion and solidarity. Lotus Ministry's programs bring together volunteers, donors, and local organizations, creating a sense of unity and collective purpose in addressing a fundamental human need.

Lotus Ministry's efforts also help to build stronger, more connected communities by addressing the root causes of hunger: especially poverty and inequality.

Lotus Ministry is sustained by the kindness of those who actively support food relief and share our vision. Hunger knows no boundaries. 

Lotus Ministry Trust is compliant with the IRS as a faith-based non-profit charity. 

Please take a moment to review our site at lotusministrytrust.org.

Jeff Dunan is the founder and director of Lotus Ministry Trust. He can be reached via email at [email protected].

Media Contact:
David Burgess
503-389-5807
[email protected] 

SOURCE Lotus Ministry Trust

