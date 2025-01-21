From Surviving to Thriving: How One Woman's Cancer Journey Led to the Reinvention of Online Diamond Shopping

Amouret Debuts as the Luxury Jewelry Brand Bringing Trust, Transparency, and White-Glove Service to E-Commerce

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 21, 2025 -- When strategist and brand transformation expert Kari O'Neil was undergoing cancer treatment, she took a step back to reflect on her future. As a lifelong creator—painter, photographer, writer, and jewelry maker—Kari had spent her career solving problems for brands and helping them connect with customers in meaningful ways. But during this period of introspection, she stumbled upon a significant gap in the online diamond industry: a profound lack of trust.

"Buying a diamond should be one of the most joyful experiences in a couple's journey, but too often, it's filled with uncertainty and doubt. With Amouret, we've reimagined the process to bring back trust, transparency, and excitement. Our goal is to combine the expertise and service of a traditional jeweler with the convenience and accessibility of online shopping." – Kari O'Neil, Founder of Amouret Post this What started as a passion for jewelry became a mission to bring trust and joy back to buying diamonds online. Amouret is more than a brand—it’s a new way to experience luxury, designed with love. - Kari O'Neil, Founder Amouret

Browsing through forums, she noticed that buyers weren't turning to jewelers for reassurance—they were asking strangers if their diamond purchase was legitimate. The realization struck her: online jewelry shopping was overdue for a transformation. Leveraging her background in strategy and digital commerce, Kari set out to revolutionize the experience, combining her passion for jewelry with cutting-edge digital innovation. She enrolled in the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and founded Amouret™, a brand designed to bridge the gap between the trust of a local jeweler and the convenience of e-commerce.

Rebuilding Trust in the Online Jewelry Market

The diamond-buying process has long been clouded with uncertainty, frustration, and an overwhelming number of options. Amouret takes the guesswork out of the equation with three distinct ways to shop:

Self-Serve: A meticulously curated selection of three tiers of eye-clean natural and lab-grown diamonds, allowing buyers to compare top-tier stones side by side with full transparency.

The Vault: A collection of exceptionally rare colorless and colored diamonds for those seeking one-of-a-kind extraordinarily rare F-IF grade, 3x+ (including 8x and Ideal) diamonds.

Concierge Service: Personalized curation by GIA-certified diamond experts, who hand-select diamonds tailored to a client's vision and budget, at no additional cost.

Reinventing the Proposal with Luxury & Personalization

A trend emerging for 2025 is a strong focus on finding the perfect center stone. This approach allows for ring designs that enhance the unique features of the stone, such as its color, cut, or style. Amouret curates unique and on-trend styles that are fully customizable. Customers can personalize their rings with meaningful details— gemstones representing birth months, secret stones, engravings, or even swapping the diamond for a gemstone that tells their personal love story. Recently, Amouret completed a stunning design for a couple featuring an Internally Flawless 4-carat Vivid Green Diamond, a color that held special meaning for them.

What surprises people is that this doesn't come at a premium price. Because we don't have the high overhead of brick-and-mortar stores, we can provide higher quality stones and custom and unique designs for less than you'll find at retail locations.

"At Amouret, we believe that custom shouldn't mean expensive—it should mean personal. Our mission is to make extraordinary, one-of-a-kind rings accessible without the traditional luxury markup." – Kari O'Neil, Founder of Amouret

Amouret understands that today's couples are redefining tradition. While many now choose to design engagement rings together, the romantic surprise proposal remains a cherished moment. In response, Amouret has introduced a groundbreaking experience: "Propose with a Diamond."

This luxurious package features:

The buyer's certified diamond in a lucite case.

A professional jeweler's loupe for an intimate look of their stone.

A moissanite placeholder ring to wear until the final ring is crafted.

An invitation to Amouret's exclusive Couple's Design Experience, where both partners can create the ring of their dreams with one of Amouret's designers.

Luxury Without Compromise: Ethical Sourcing & Transparency

Beyond trust and personalization, Amouret is committed to ethical sourcing. Every diamond is responsibly sourced and GIA or IGI certified, ensuring that customers can purchase with confidence and integrity.

A Brand Born in Milwaukee, Expanding Luxury Across the US

While luxury jewelry brands often emerge from New York or Los Angeles, Amouret proudly launches from Milwaukee, proving that innovation and high-end craftsmanship can thrive in unexpected places. As part of its soft launch, the brand is seeking partnerships with local media, industry leaders, and influencers to build a strong foundation of loyal customers and brand advocates.

Join the Movement: Amouret is Now Open for Business

Amouret is now accepting early customers and consultations. To schedule a personalized diamond shopping experience or to learn more, visit amouret.com

For press inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, contact our press team at [email protected]

About Amouret

Amouret is a next-generation luxury jewelry brand reinventing online diamond shopping with a focus on trust, transparency, and high-touch service. Combining expert curation with white-glove concierge services, Amouret eliminates the uncertainty of online purchases and brings the joy back to engagement ring shopping. Founded by strategist-turned-jeweler Kari O'Neil, the brand is committed to ethical sourcing, expert guidance, and a seamless customer experience.

Contact:

Bill O'Neil, Amouret

[email protected]

414-617-0592

Amouret.com

