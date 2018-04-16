From Sweet & Savory to Salty & Crunchy, Midwest Dairy Asks Public to Choose 2018 Flavor of the Fair

Minnesota's dairy farmers want the public's help choosing a new featured malt and sundae from the following selection of three delectable flavor combinations:

It's Breakfast, Dontcha Know? – This twist on a dairy breakfast on a farm brings mini-pancakes, bacon bits and maple syrup together atop a smooth, creamy bed of vanilla ice cream or malt. This sweet and slightly savory flavor combination is sure to have you waking with the roosters and clamoring for more.

Sweet Heat – It may sound surprising, but this juicy, spicy combination of mandarin oranges and jalapeño cheddar kettle chips gives you a crunchy, yet sweet ice cream treat with just the right amount of heat. Don't knock it 'til you try it!

That's S'more Like It – Take a bite of nostalgia with this creamy, crunchy blend of Golden Grahams, teeny marshmallows and chocolate syrup in vanilla ice cream or malt. Let it take you back to weekends at the cabin, where the day starts with sunshine and ends with classic s'mores by the campfire.

Now through Tuesday, April 24, ice cream-lovers can visit midwestdairy.com/DairyGoodnessFlavor to take the "Flavor of the Fair" poll and choose a favorite. Visitors are encouraged to share their pick online with the hashtag #DairyGoodnessFlavor. The winning addition will be announced in the coming months.

Last year's winner – Pie 'n the Sky – boasted a nostalgic mix of crunchy, spiced "airplane" cookies and lemon curd, topped with a dark chocolate drizzle. A little sweet, a little tart, this delicious treat was a smashing hit with fairgoers. Previous Flavors of the Fair include "Call it Breakfast" in 2016 and "Salted Caramel Puff", the inaugural flavor in 2015.

During this year's Minnesota State Fair, fair-goers will be able to once again suggest 2019 "Flavor of the Fair" combinations while they enjoy this year's winning creation and watch Princess Kay of the Milky Way and the finalists have their likenesses carved in butter. The Dairy Goodness Bar, located in the Minnesota State Fair's Dairy Building (at the corner of Judson and Underwood), will feature a location where visitors can write in suggestions of their own. This year's state fair runs from August 23 through September 3.

For more information or to vote in the poll, please visit midwestdairy.com/DairyGoodnessFlavor.

