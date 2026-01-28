From Tariffs to TikTok Trends: Marketing Emails Captured the Mood of 2025

Tariffs appeared in 75% of politics-themed emails, TikTok trends were common, and pop culture icons from Drake to Batman dominated marketing

Trade policy featured heavily in marketing emails, with tariffs appearing in 75% of politics-themed campaigns and "Made in USA" mentioned in 13% , as brands addressed pricing and supply chain concerns

of politics-themed campaigns and , as brands addressed pricing and supply chain concerns A small number of TikTok trends drove most internet-related mentions, led by Stanley Cup (54%) , followed by Labubu (19%) and Dubai chocolate (8%)

drove most internet-related mentions, led by , followed by and Ingredient trends reflected lifestyle positioning, with "protein" mentioned in 7,663 emails , compared to 2,426 mentions of "matcha"

, compared to Drake led artist mentions (33%), Batman topping movie references (19%), and TV mentions led by Bluey (29%) and Black Mirror (17%)

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnisend , a leading ecommerce marketing company, analyzed 1.5 million email campaigns sent in 2025 to see how brands responded to year-shaping forces – from U.S. trade policy and viral internet trends to movies, TV shows, and iconic artists.

Tariffs showed up in inboxes as trade tensions grew

Trade policy featured prominently in brand communications throughout 2025. Tariffs were mentioned in 75% of all politics-themed email campaigns, making them the most common topic within this category.

Alongside tariffs, 13% of emails referenced "Made in USA," suggesting that some brands used domestic production as a selling point amid ongoing trade tensions

"Trade issues are also consumer issues," said Marty Bauer, Ecommerce Expert at Omnisend. "When tariffs affect pricing or availability, shoppers want context. Brands that explain where products are made or why costs change are responding to a more informed and more cautious customer."

TikTok trends, from Stanley Cups to Labubus moved from feeds to inboxes

Viral internet trends also played a big role in email marketing in 2025, with a small number of trends accounting for most mentions. Stanley Cup references made up 54% of all TikTok-trend-related email mentions, far surpassing other internet-driven topics. Labubu followed with 19%, while Dubai chocolate accounted for 8%.

Beyond specific viral products, brands also leaned into the internet's favorite ingredients. "Protein" appeared in 7,663 email campaigns, compared to 2,426 mentions of "matcha."

"Internet trends help brands stay part of the conversation, but only if there's a clear fit," said Bauer. "Using a viral reference just to sound trendy rarely works. Protein is often used to signal performance, while matcha is tied to wellness and aesthetics. Picking one over the other shapes how customers think about the product, not just what it does."

Pop culture continued to be an effective way to capture attention

In music-related emails, Drake was the most referenced artist, appearing in 33% of campaigns, followed by Coldplay (18%) and Beyoncé (15%).

Movies and TV shows also featured heavily. Batman led movie-related mentions, accounting for 19% of campaigns, while TV references were split between comfort viewing and darker narratives, with Bluey (29%) and Black Mirror (17%) leading mentions in their category.

"Pop culture gives brands instant recognition," Bauer said. "In a crowded inbox, familiar artists, characters, and shows help brands connect without needing to explain the reference. That reliability still matters, even as trends change."

Methodology

Omnisend analyzed 1.5 million individual marketing email campaigns sent through its platform in 2025. By tracking how often specific keywords appeared, Omnisend identified the trends highlighted in this release.

More info: https://www.omnisend.com/email-fun-facts-year-in-review-2025/

About Omnisend

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more – all without the exaggerated cost.

Email & SMS marketing shouldn't require a PhD. That's why 150,000 customers trust Omnisend's powerful, easy-to-use platform.

For further information, please contact:

Matas Duda, Senior PR Specialist, [email protected]

SOURCE Omnisend