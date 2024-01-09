From the Alps to the Blockchain: Bybit CEO Addresses Crypto Leaders and Global Audience

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will provide pivotal insights into the world of cryptocurrency at the exclusive CfC St. Moritz conference this week. This premier event serves as a nexus for thought leaders from the realms of traditional finance and blockchain to converge, collaborate, and forecast the trajectory of the industry.

Ben will contribute to discussions and dissect the Bitcoin ETFs, shedding light on their profound implications for a spectrum of market participants, from family offices to institutional funds venturing into crypto. As always, Ben will be driven to demystify the complexities surrounding crypto and find ways to make these financial instruments more accessible to a wider range of people.

Ben's passion is reflected in Bybit's mission to be the world's "Crypto Ark," empowering investors with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the burgeoning crypto economy. This ethos resonates with the core of the CfC St. Moritz's mission: to foster an environment ripe for education and strategic alliance-building among the elite in finance and digital assets.

Bybit's presence at the conference, alongside other distinguished entities and individuals, underscores the company's role at the vanguard of the industry. As the world of finance stands on the cusp of a transformative junction, Bybit and Zhou are at the helm, guiding both new entrants and seasoned investors through the intricate tapestry of the digital age.

Ben will also be addressing a global audience this week when he broadcasts his Crypto Keynote Speech on Jan. 10, 2023 on the Bybit website. Attendees will learn more about what's in store for crypto in the coming years and stand the chance to win prizes and trading bonuses.

"We stand a seminal moment for the investment landscape, heralding a new era of accessibility and sophistication in crypto investment strategies," said Ben. "My mission is to offer a gateway so as many people as possible can take advantage of this incredible opportunity."

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

