From the Boardroom to the Community: Cause Strategy Partners Launches Global Expansion to Fuel the Next Generation of Nonprofit Leaders

Board placement leader connects Fortune 500 talent with mission-driven nonprofits around the world to scale leadership, diversity, and impact.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cause Strategy Partners , the technology-powered board placement and governance training provider that connects executives and employees from the world's leading companies with high-impact nonprofit organizations, is announcing the expansion of its global partnership program. On the heels of the company's promotion of Whitley Richards to CEO to lead its next phase of growth, this initiative will connect corporate talent with nonprofit boardrooms across the U.S., U.K., and now Hong Kong as well, building a more inclusive, effective, and globally connected nonprofit leadership pipeline.

In just 10 years, Cause Strategy Partners has built a network of over 1,500 nonprofits and charities and placed 3,000+ professionals from companies like JPMorgan Chase, Adobe, BDO, and Macquarie Group on nonprofit governing boards. These board members now contribute 126,000 hours of skilled service annually, tackling critical issues from climate change to academic success.

"Serving on a nonprofit board is one of the most powerful ways to make an impact beyond the office," said Rob Acton, founder and CEO of Cause Strategy Partners. "We're building a global network that connects purpose-driven professionals with organizations that need their skills. It's a win-win that strengthens communities and cultivates stronger leaders across organizations worldwide."

With operations already in the U.S. and U.K., Cause Strategy Partners is scaling to Hong Kong in 2026, with a focus on building culturally relevant, locally rooted partnerships that support both not-for-profit capacity and corporate citizenship. After expanding to London in 2021, Cause Strategy saw immediate impact including 100% increase in participating partners since the launch, doubling its corporate partner base, with a 68% increase in candidate applications. Moreover, 98% of the UK nonprofit organizations that Cause Strategy supports report being satisfied with the quality of candidates initially matched.

"I was so impressed by my BoardLead experience – the team offered so much support and guidance as I approached my first ever Board position, which is something I had been dreaming about for a while," said Laura Herman, BoardLeader, Oxford-based Arts at the Old Fire Station (AOFS), which encourages people from all backgrounds to understand and shape the world through stories, creativity and the arts. "The process was both rigorous and accessible – a perfect balance. The training and guidance provided is also extremely valuable for a first time Board member. This placement was really life and career-changing for me, and I couldn't be more grateful."

Companies are increasingly leveraging nonprofit board service as a tool for leadership development, employee engagement, and corporate citizenship. Through BoardLead, Cause Strategy Partners' flagship board placement program, employees are matched with nonprofits aligned to their passions and receive hands-on training in governance, strategy, and effective board leadership.

"Our programs don't just place people in seats - they prepare professionals to contribute meaningfully from day one by equipping them with the tools to lead in both the boardroom and the workplace," added Acton.

To learn more about joining these efforts, whether as a company or nonprofit, visit causestrategypartners.com .

About Cause Strategy Partners

Cause Strategy Partners is the technology-powered board placement and governance training provider that connects executives and employees from the world's leading companies with high-impact nonprofit organizations. With a track-record of successfully placing more professionals on nonprofit boards than anyone in the industry, Cause Strategy Partners wrote the book on connecting busy professionals with their cause. As a Certified Benefit Corporation, Cause Strategy Partners' award-winning BoardLead program and Executive Concierge Board Placement service ensures board members are engaged and effective from day one. Cause Strategy Partners provides the purpose-driven pathway for fulfilling service and experiential leadership opportunities that drive professional development, increase employee engagement and ultimately, strengthen the nonprofit sector. Cause Strategy Partners boasts a global network of 1,500 nonprofit partners and has trained 30,000 Fortune 500 professionals.

SOURCE Cause Strategy Partners