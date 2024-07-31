HOBOKEN, N.J., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Back-to-School season is upon us, and with it comes back-to-packing-lunches, back-to-carpools and back-to-back commitments for busy parents and kids. In fact, 8 in 10 parents plan to enroll their children in extracurricular activities this school season1.

As families gear up for another school year, leading health and wellness company Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN) is here to provide delicious and convenient better-for-you snacking and meal prep solutions to keep the whole family's tastebuds satisfied and bellies full.

From the Breakfast Table to Snacks On-the-Go, Hain Celestial Provides Delicious, Better-For-You Essentials for Back to School

Keep Snack Cravings Met

More than half of parents are looking for better-for-you snacks that their kids will actually enjoy2, and 58% of consumers say they're interested in snacks that are easy to eat on the go3.

Combining craveable flavors, convenient and crunchy formats, and veggie ingredients, Garden Veggie Snacks™ are a satisfying crowd-pleaser at lunch or snack time. Stock up on the new Garden Veggie™ Flavor Burst™ Tortilla Chips – which offer a taste bud adventure for kids and parents alike – or look for a variety pack of fan-favorite Garden Veggie Straws ® , featuring single-serve bags in flavors like Sea Salt and Zesty Ranch.

– which offer a taste bud adventure for kids and parents alike – or look for a variety pack of fan-favorite , featuring single-serve bags in flavors like Sea Salt and Zesty Ranch. For the youngest school-goers, Earth's Best® Organic offers a range of yummy snacks to help bridge the tricky hours between pick-up and dinnertime. Bring tasty fun to their busy days by offering Earth's Best® Organic Veggie Puffs, Veggie Straws and Sunny Days Snack Bars®, all featuring Sesame Street. Each is certified organic and made with wholesome ingredients.

Meal Prep Like a Pro

Breakfasts and lunches that are nutritious and delicious? Back-to-school win.

A filling and protein-packed breakfast can set the tone for the entire day. Start it right by spreading velvety smooth MaraNatha ® Creamy No Stir Almond Butter on toast or mixing it in oatmeal. Natural and organic, MaraNatha also offers a peanut butter option that's perfect for a better-for-you take on the classic PB&J for lunch.

on toast or mixing it in oatmeal. Natural and organic, MaraNatha also offers a peanut butter option that's perfect for a better-for-you take on the classic PB&J for lunch. Greek Gods® Yogurt brings the delicious taste and silky smooth texture of a Greek-style yogurt without the tang. Let each member of the family top Greek Gods® Traditional Plain Yogurt with their favorite fruit, honey or granola for a fun start to the day or a great addition to their lunch.

Satisfy Carpool Companions

Let's face it: Fall's on-the-go schedule is just as busy for the rest of the family as it is for school-aged children.

For an elevated, salty snack for mom or dad, snag a bag of Terra ® Original Vegetable Chips, which features a unique mix of sweet potato, earthy parsnip, golden kettle potato and mildly sweet batata, crisped into chips and seasoned with sea salt. Simple and delicious.

which features a unique mix of sweet potato, earthy parsnip, golden kettle potato and mildly sweet batata, crisped into chips and seasoned with sea salt. Simple and delicious. And for the youngest family member tagging along from pick-up to practice? Stock your bag with their favorite Earth's Best® Organic Pouches to keep little ones' bellies full and needs met. The brand's 6+ month pouches are made with organic ingredients and veggies to support little ones' love of good food, while the newest toddler smoothie pouches feature ingredients that offer brain support4 or immune support5.

Shoppers can stock up on these better-for-you family favorites at popular back-to-school destinations including Walmart, Amazon and Target, as well as local grocery retailers and specialty shops. Prices vary and are at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

