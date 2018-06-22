From the California State Capitol to the South African Wilderness, Katie Cleary's Peace 4 Animals Takes on Some of Today's Most Critical Animal Welfare Issues

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized animal welfare advocate, founder of Peace 4 Animals and World Animal News and filmmaker Katie Cleary currently maintains a full schedule of animal advocacy work globally.

Fortunately, from all over Africa where she has been filming her new documentary "We Are One" to the halls of the California Capitol in Sacramento, Cleary has found a way to combine the many interests of Peace 4 Animals goals to coexist with all species.

Kristie Sullivan, Simone Reyes, John Salley, Katie Cleary, Judie Mancuso, Elizabeth Baker

Most recently, a camera crew has been following Cleary while documenting her non-profit's collaborative efforts with Social Compassion In Legislation, the sponsor of the bills, at the California State Capitol to turn history-making legislation including (SB1487) The Iconic African Species Protection Act and (SB1249) The California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act into law.

The footage, which also features fellow high-profile animal advocates including Maggie Q, Harley Quinn Smith and John Salley as well as President of Social Compassion in Legislation, Judie Mancuso, lobbying on behalf of the bills, will be interwoven into "We Are One," the follow-up to Cleary's award-winning documentary "Give Me Shelter" that premiered on Netflix in 2014. "We Are One" gives people a much-needed glimpse into various issues throughout the world that need to be addressed from ending cruel and unnecessary testing on animals to what needs to be done to save endangered species from extinction.

How You Can Help Now!

Both SB 1487, The Iconic African Species Protection Act, and SB1249, the California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, have advanced to be heard and voted on next week.

Please call to support the passage of the bills now through the end of the day on Monday, June 25th. Both bills will be voted on again on Tuesday, June 26th.

SB 1487 (Stern) - Iconic African Species Protection Act will ban the possession of any parts of an African elephant, African lion, leopard, black or white rhinoceros, giraffe, Jentink's duiker, plains zebra, mountain zebra, hippopotamus, and striped hyena throughout the state.

Call: Assembly Water, Parks, & Wildlife Committee Chair - Edward Garcia at 916-319-2056 and or Vice Chair James Gallagher at 916-319-2003.

SB 1249 (Galliano) - CA Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act would make it unlawful for any cosmetic manufacturer to knowingly import or sell any cosmetic, including personal hygiene products such as deodorant, shampoo, or conditioner, in California if the final product or any component of the product was tested on animals after January 1, 2020.

Call and tell them Californians do not want their cosmetic products tested on animals no matter where in the world the testing takes place! Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Mark Stone at 916-319-2029 and or Vice Chair Jordan Cunningham at 916-319-2035.

