From the Campsite to the Job Site, The New Stealth Nomad Toy Hauler is Built to Work as Hard as it Plays

BRISTOL, Ind., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth Enterprises, LLC, a premier U.S. builder of quality cargo and specialty trailers, is pleased to announce its new lineup of Stealth Nomad toy and work haulers for 2019. Ranging in size from 18 to 30 feet with a payload capacity of up to 7,700 pounds, depending on model and length, the Nomad series is engineered to handle both work and play equipment.

Four Flexible Floorplans for Active Families or Work Crews

According to the company, every Nomad comes standard with a full bath including a shower, toilet and sink. Also standard is a full kitchen with two-burner stove, refrigerator, microwave and sink package.

Choose from four 2020 Nomad model year floorplans designed for family and work crews alike:

Front Kitchen in 18-to-30-foot sizes has the largest garage space or work area and can be outfitted with optional jack-knife couches and HappiJac queen bed to sleep four

in 18-to-30-foot sizes has the largest garage space or work area and can be outfitted with optional jack-knife couches and HappiJac queen bed to sleep four Double Bunk in 24- to-30-foot sizes with a full bath and double bunk beds that sleep four up front and a mid-kitchen

in 24- to-30-foot sizes with a full bath and double bunk beds that sleep four up front and a mid-kitchen Front Bath in 22- to-30-foot sizes with a large full bath and a shower forward and kitchenette behind

in 22- to-30-foot sizes with a large full bath and a shower forward and kitchenette behind Queen Bed floorplan in the 24-to-30-foot sizes is a more conventional toy hauler configuration with a bedroom with queen bed up front, full bath adjacent and kitchenette mid-coach

"The Stealth Nomad provides active families with the essential comforts of camping at a fraction of the price of today's luxury toy hauler RVs," explained Mike Scheetz, president and COO of the firm. "The Nomad has the added benefit of serving working families as a tough crossover toy hauler that can handle dirt bikes, side-by-sides, cars or jeeps on the weekend, and then load construction equipment and materials to the job site throughout the week."

Scheetz elaborated that the company included four floorplans into the Nomad series as a baseline for customers to build-out a trailer to meet any demand.

"Families can add a queen sized HappiJac bed to most of these floorplans to sleep an additional two adults," he said. "And unlike most RVs, with the HappiJac option we add six inches of height to these models creating additional storage cabinet potential inside. The Nomad has dozens of options most RV manufacturers just don't offer."

Stealth Nomad Options RVs Just Can't Provide

Your choice of heavy duty steel or lightweight aluminum frames —no wood framing to rot or lose structural integrity like conventional RVs

—no wood framing to rot or lose structural integrity like conventional RVs Ramp doors to meet the demands of your equipment—up to 5,000 pound ramp doors available

of your equipment—up to 5,000 pound ramp doors available Customize the interior for camping or working— with additional cabinets, tool storage, roof and ladder racks, custom kitchens and a variety of stow-away sleeping accommodations from jack-knife sofas to queen-sized HappiJac beds

with additional cabinets, tool storage, roof and ladder racks, custom kitchens and a variety of stow-away sleeping accommodations from jack-knife sofas to queen-sized HappiJac beds Heavy Duty Twin Axles are standard in 5,200, 6,000 and 7,000 pounds capacities depending on the length of the Nomad

are standard in 5,200, 6,000 and 7,000 pounds capacities depending on the length of the Nomad Wider than most RVs the 8.5 wide Nomad is ready to handle side-by-sides as well as full size-cars and jeeps with a ramp-door opening of 80-inches high by x 94-inches wide

the 8.5 wide Nomad is ready to handle side-by-sides as well as full size-cars and jeeps with a ramp-door opening of 80-inches high by x 94-inches wide Choose your power options Nomad comes pre-wired and equipped to handle power sources like portable solar panels or gas, diesel and LP generators

