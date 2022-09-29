From the Caribbean to the Fashion Capitals - Trinidadian Model Struts the Runways of Milan and Paris for Top Luxury Fashion Labels -- 28Models

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Model Jean-Luc Joseph represented the Caribbean Island of Trinidad and Tobago, internationally at Milan and Paris fashion week - as he walked for luxury fashion labels Bottega Veneta and Balmain for the showcase of the SS23 season.

In his second season on the international fashion scene, Jean-Luc is already a favorite at Bottega Veneta with him being the ONLY Trinibagonian Male model from the Caribbean to walk the runways for two consecutive seasons, in the brand's history.

Balmain SPRING 2023 READY-TO-WEAR Bottega Veneta SPRING 2023 READY-TO-WEAR

Joseph also made history yet again on Thu Sep 28th in Paris, as he graced the runway for another international luxury label – BALMAIN, making him the very first Male Model from Trinidad and Tobago to accomplish such a feat.

Born and raised in Sangre Grande, Jean-Luc Joseph never thought of himself as a model but mainly as a photographer. A friend recommended that he auditions for the 28Models model search in 2019- which took place in Trinidad. He was initially hesitant and did not make it to the search.

Joseph, however, was being noticed and scouted online by 28Models founder/Director, Showin Bishop, and the rest was history. "I never thought that I had the, it factors those other models had, so I was quite surprised when Showin messaged me on Instagram to consider representation." he said, "Now here I am walking for Major brands in Europe, and I am so thankful that he believed in my potential."

28Models Director, Showin Bishop sees this as an opportunity with greater potential. "Currently we are setting up an office in Trinidad, where we will scout and develop more models for the international market, this is a serious business! Bishop noted." He explained that this office will also be the regional office to service the Caribbean market.

Bishop additionally stated – "I feel great about this, this is what I am trying to do to help models get the exposure that they need. This is only the start of what I plan to do for Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean, I cannot wait for the other big things that are in the pipeline."

Jean Luc is still coming to terms with his success - "Walking for such major luxury brands is almost an unreal and surreal experience; I'm still pinching myself!" Jean-Luc says. "Being able to be a part of history and walking for these mega fashion houses, is still crazy to me; I'm extremely grateful for the opportunities. I'm also grateful to have worked with such amazing teams: everyone is welcoming.

Media contact

Showin Bishop

O: (646) 801-264

M: (718) 501-1934

E: [email protected]

SOURCE 28MODELS